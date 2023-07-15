Beto Silva – Publisher 3i

07/15/2023

In the field or Corinthians goes through a period of turbulence. In the 2023 season there are 39 games, with 15 wins, 15 losses and nine draws. Elimination in the Copa Libertadores da América still in the classification phase, drop in the quarterfinals of the Paulista Championship, is in 15th position in the Brasileirão and with survival in the South American and Copa do Brasil.

The current presidency Duílio Monteiro Alves he has not won a title since taking office in January 2021. The three-year term ends next December. If in the four lines the results have not been as planned, outside them, in the field of finance, it can be considered that the work has had a positive effect.

In the three years of the previous administration (2018, 2019 and 2020), the three-year balance sheet ended at a loss of approximately BRL 400 million. In the two closed years of the current management (2021 and 2022), there was a net profit of R$ 21 million (R$ 6 million in 2021 and R$ 15 million in 2022).

The revenue that was BRL 426.4 million in 2019 (before the pandemic) increased to BRL 779.1 million last year. Increase of 82.7%. The debt, which was twice the revenue, is currently around 1.3x, with R$910.4 million to be paid off.

“Unfortunately in Brazil only the result on the field matters, what happens outside is not valued”said the president of the club, at the end of June, during the event C2B (Corinthians to Business), dedicated to generating new business with potential business partners. The expectation now is to reach BRL 1 billion in revenues by 2024.

To achieve these results, revenue sources were diversified. And a historical logic in the institution’s accounting was inverted. In 2019, transfers related to TV broadcasting rights accounted for 60% of annual revenue. Last year, this line on the balance sheet represented 40%.

The pie with sponsorships grew 40%, royalties from brand licensing rose 80% and income from the Loyal Fan Program and box office increased by 30% during Duílio’s management. New money entered the club’s cash flow, which exploits its greatest asset to attract new and good business: its loyal fans.

valuable asset

According to a study by the AtlasIntel Institute released in April, Flamengo has the biggest crowd in Brazil, with 21.9% of the preference. Corinthians has 14.2% of Brazilian fans, which represents about 30 million people. And here there is an equation to be solved by Corinthians leaders.

Palmeiras has half the alvinegra fans, but alviverde’s revenue is higher, with R$ 856 million in 2022. Wesley Melofinancial director of Corinthians and CFO of IPG Mediabrands, assesses that in the past the institution “lost opportunities” to generate more cash.

“We came in with the intention of making a comeback. This involves changing the financial management mentality. We professionalize the processes”he said.

the consultancy falconi was hired in 2021 to assist in this process. The watchword is to “capture” partners and revenues.

A plan structured around six pillars was then outlined:

• management,

• innovation,

• marketing,

• soccer,

• club (other sports),

• people.

Regarding expenses, the strategy was not simply to cut expenses, but to identify opportunities for the club to apply its resources more efficiently.

In these two and a half years of management, the club’s operating expenses represented around 70% of net revenue. This demonstrates that revenue is greater than expenses, showing that the institution is able to generate cash from its business.

To achieve this efficiency, a set of initiatives was implemented. Between them:

• a logistics policy for the various sports modalities, with rules and processes;

• review of the main contracts with supplierscomparing prices and quality of deliveries with best market practices;

• identification of barter opportunities based on the potential of the brand, reducing cash outlay.

With regard to raising new funds, digital activations were carried out on the club’s social networks that were not carried out before; attracting digital market licensees (fan token and crypto assets); advertising actions at special times for fans, such as the pre-game and presentation of athletes; charge of tickets in games of other modalities; and use of the club’s customer and partner databases for prospecting and customer relationship management.

Second Frederico Gama GondimDirector for Services and Technology Solutions at falconi, the consultancy already had experience in sports, but the Corinthians case has been challenging. “Our main objective was to identify the best management practices to improve finance. The priority is to build a sustainable institution,” he said.

In practice, Corinthians started to use its assets better. A Neo Quimica Arena it’s not just a football stadium. On non-game days there are establishments such as:

• Redfit Academy,

• UniDrummond,

• Bar do Zeca Pagodinho,

• FielZone Cabin,

• Brahma Lounge cabin,

• plus restaurants like Bob’s and Giraffas.

And there he also just inaugurated the HubFiel, which brings together companies, mentors, teaching and research institutions, startups, investors and other players who can contribute to the entrepreneurship ecosystem. In the stadium there are also other spaces for various corporate events, less ‘lecture’.

In brand licensingone of the most successful cases is the Corinthians gas station, which is already in its third unit.

O digital is also being further explored. The club’s social networks grew 32% in number of followers from 2021, and reached 33 million fans. The striker’s presentation Yuri Alberto there was a Jeep marketing action on the platforms.

The application SCCP universeused by more than 100,000 fans, has been publicized by Zé Delivery, which launches promotions two hours before games.

For Fabio Wolffmanaging partner of wolf sports and professor in MBA courses in Sports Management and Marketing at Trevisan School of Business, diversifying income is a strategy that football clubs must follow, without necessarily being related to the uniform.

"Corinthians demonstrates that it is in tune with this trend, the increase in the number of followers on its social networks and new sponsorships carried out through it prove this."
























