Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 18:27

For the fifth time in history, and the fourth in a row, Corinthians is at the top of national women’s football. This Sunday (10), Brabas do Timão beat Ferroviária 2-1, in the second game of the final of Series A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Championship, in front of 42,566 fans who filled the Neo Química Arena, in São Paul. It was the largest audience for a match between clubs in the sport in South America. In the first game, a week ago, the teams did not come from scratch at the Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP).

The title assured the black and white team a prize of R$ 1.2 million, the largest ever offered by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to the champion. The value is 20% higher than in 2022. The Guerreiras Grenás – who lost the chance to win their third national championship – will be entitled to R$600,000 for their runner-up.

The decision also marked Arthur Elias’ last game in charge of Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena – the women’s team normally plays at Parque São Jorge, also in the capital of São Paulo. It was the 17th time that the coach led the Brabas at the main black and white stadium, with 17 victories. He is the new coach of the Brazilian national team, replacing Pia Sundhage. Elias will say goodbye to Timão after the Women’s Libertadores, to be played in Colombia, in October.

The achievement crowns another almost perfect campaign for Corinthians. In 21 games, there were 17 wins, two draws and only two defeats, with 66 goals scored and 12 conceded.

Moves

Despite the initial pressure from Corinthians, it was Ferroviária who, in the first attack, found the net. Nine minutes into the opening half, Laryh dominated on the left, saw fellow striker Mylena Carioca entering the area and crossed to number 16, who took advantage of the bounce of the ball to head the ball past goalkeeper Lelê, opening the scoring for the visitors.

Corinthians dominated the actions, but found it difficult to finish. Until striker Millene, with a shot from the midfielder, forced Luciana into a great save, sending the ball out. After taking a corner kick from the left, defender Tarciane deflected it and stopped again at the Ferroviária goalkeeper. On the next corner kick, he was helpless. In the 41st minute, midfielder Duda Sampaio placed the ball on the head of center forward Jhennifer, who left everything the same in São Paulo.

Brabas do Timão maintained their offensive posture after the break and were rewarded. In the 12th minute, Millene took the ball from Barrinha on the right, advanced and crossed for Tamires. A full-back by trade, but a left-winger in Arthur Elias’ formation, shirt number 37 appeared in the area like a true attacker and deflected it into the net, turning the score around for Corinthians.

The Guerreiras Grenás tried to come out more in the game, giving spaces for the black and white team to counterattack. The home team had good chances to increase the score, with Jhennifer and midfielder Gabi Zanotti, but Luciana saved the team from the interior of São Paulo. Confident in their marking, Corinthians took no risks and controlled the match until the final whistle, which started the party at the Neo Química Arena.