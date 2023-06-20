Brazil Agencyi

06/19/2023 – 23:12

With a historic penalty goal by Victória Albuquerque in added time, Corinthians defeated Cruzeiro by 2-1, on Monday night (19) at the Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muriaé, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Série Brazilian Women’s A1.

GAME OVER IN MINES! ⚽ At the very end, the Brabas win and go ahead in the first game of the Brasileirão quarterfinals! ⚽ Gabi Zanotti

⚽ Vic Albuquerque#RespectAsMinas#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/rLs4rgWsqC — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPFutFeminino) June 20, 2023

After this result, Timão’s Brabas arrive at an advantage in the second leg of the tie, which will be played, starting at 6:30 pm (Brasília time) next Monday (26), at Parque São Jorge.

Even playing as a visitor, Corinthians, who finished the first phase of the competition in first place, confirmed their status as favorites in the match and were closer to opening the scoring in the first minutes of the ball rolling. After trying so hard, the team led by coach Arthur Elias reached the goal in the 30th minute. Luana launched Gabi Portilho on the right wing, which advanced at speed to cross to the middle of the area, where Gabi Zanotti only had the job of propping it up for the back of the net.

After the goal, the dynamics of the confrontation remained the same, with Timão’s Brabas always creating more danger. However, Cabulosas managed to equalize before the break. And the goal came from a set piece. In the 44th minute, midfielder Mari Pires hit from the left to raise the ball in the area, where Marília swept with her head to overcome goalkeeper Lelê.

Corinthians maintained dominance in the final stage. But the offensive actions of the Parque São Jorge team were unable to overcome Cruzeiro’s defense. Thus, the winning goal came out only in addition to a penalty kick, which was scored by the judge with the help of VAR (video referee). Victória Albuquerque, who entered the field in the second half, went to the penalty spot and did not forgive.

78 times Fiel shouted GOL! Vic Albuquerque, the Braba who most scored the net in the history of women’s football at TIÃO! #RespectAsMinas#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/hTM7YthYOF — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPFutFeminino) June 20, 2023

With this goal, jersey number 17 secured victory and became the greatest scorer in the history of the Corinthians women’s soccer team. Victoria Albuquerque reached the mark of 78 goals in 146 games.























