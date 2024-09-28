Elétrica AREA, a company in the electrical materials sector, will print its logo on the back of the shirt, below the number

The Corinthians announced this Saturday (September 28, 2024) that agreed a sponsorship deal with Elétrica AREA. The logo of the company in the electrical materials sector will be printed on the back of the shirt, below the number. The agreement is valid until the end of the 2025 season. The values ​​were not disclosed.

“I am very happy with the way the negotiations were conducted and it just shows that Corinthians has a huge influence on choosing companies”, he said the club’s president, Augusto Melo, in a statement published on the team’s website.

The CEO of Elétrica AREA, Andréa Alamino, stated that the company’s trajectory “work and growth” is very similar to the club, “a team born among workers”. He also declared that the agreement “it will bring even more shine” for both parties.

Corinthians is 17th in the Brazilian Championship. It is in the relegation zone. The São Paulo team will take to the field on Sunday (September 29, 2024), against São Paulo. The classic will be played at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, at 4pm.