The announcement took place during half-time of the game against Grêmio at Neo Química Arena, on Thursday night.

O Corinthians announced on the evening of last Thursday (25.Jul.2024) a new master sponsorship agreement with Lucky Sportsa sports betting company. The agreement was made official during half-time of the game against Grêmio at the Neo Química Arena. The Power Sports MKT had already announced the agreement on July 22.

According to Corinthians president Augusto Melo, the agreement will have a total value of R$309 million, with clauses that could increase this value, for a period of 3 years, covering the men’s team, women’s football, men’s basketball and men’s futsal, in addition to an amount earmarked for a “media” signing for the club.

“There are R$309 million with triggers to exceed that and I have no doubt that it will exceed that. Corinthians is a gigantic force, a consumerist fan base, with the largest GDP in the country. It will exceed that. This is work we have been doing for 20 days. It was a very well-organized effort.”said the president of Corinthians in a press conference given after the game.

Vinicius Azevedo, Corinthians’ marketing superintendent, said: “We can say that there are 4 verticals: fixed value, with an increase each year; value for media athletes, to be defined by the club with an assessment by the football department; a third part which is a guaranteed bonus and which we can exceed with advance payments at the beginning of the year, in the first month; and, finally, a marketing budget”.

“It’s a separate space to get some projects off the ground. It’s already something strategic. It helps to understand the formatting. There’s a lot involved.”explained Azevedo.

A clause in the contract includes bonuses for business performance, such as opening accounts at the bookmaker.

Esportes da Sorte already has partnerships with other important Brazilian clubs, such as Athletico-PR, Bahia, Grêmio, Palmeiras (women’s), Ceará, Náutico, ABC and Santa Cruz. During the period without a master sponsor, Corinthians closed specific agreements, including for the promotion of social actions.