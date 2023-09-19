Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 18/09/2023 – 23:55

In a very busy game, Corinthians and Grêmio drew 4-4, on Monday night (18) in Itaquera, in a delayed match of the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. After this result, the team from Rio Grande do Sul reached 40 points, remaining in 3rd place, while Timão had a total of 27, in 14th place.

Even playing as visitors, Grêmio managed to prevail over Corinthians in the first minutes of the match and opened up a two-goal lead thanks to Nathan, in the 20th minute, and Cristaldo, in the 26th.

However, the match changed momentum before the break and Timão turned around thanks to goals from Fábio Santos, at 44 from a penalty kick, from Lucas Veríssimo, at 49, and from Yuri Alberto, a minute later.

When the stoppage came back, Grêmio equalized again, thanks to a beautiful shot from Everton Galdino, after just 5 minutes. In the 12th minute, Uruguayan Luis Suárez left his with a pouting cross finish after a table with Villasanti to put Tricolor in front. But, at 21, Giuliano, who had just entered the pitch, gave final numbers to the scoreboard after a good play with Wesley.

Turnaround triumph

In the other match this Monday, but valid for the 24th round of the competition, Santos defeated Bahia 2-1 at Fonte Nova, in Salvador. With the result, Peixe reached 24 points, in 17th position. Tricolor is 15th with 25 points.

Bahia opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the second half with a strong shot from Cândido, but Santos turned it around with goals from Marcos Leonardo, at 27, and Julio Furch, at 48.