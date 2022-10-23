





Brazil did not have a good day in the women’s Copa Libertadores, as the two teams from the country that entered the field this Saturday (22), Corinthians and Ferroviária, lost their respective matches for the quarterfinals and ended up eliminated from the competition.

victory of @BocaJrsOficial! The Argentine team won the @SCCPutFemale by 2-1 and play in the CONMEBOL Semifinals #LibertadoresFEM#LaGloriaEsDeEllas pic.twitter.com/PPAV80rrT5 — CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (@LibertadoresFEM) October 22, 2022

Related news:

In the first match of the day, Brabas do Timão were beaten by Boca Juniors (Argentina) by 2-1 at the Casa Blanca stadium, in Quito (Ecuador). Then it was the turn of Guerreiras Grenás to fall 2-1 to Deportivo Cali (Colombia).

Thus, Brazil continues to have only one representative in the competition, Palmeiras, which takes on Santiago Morning (Chile), starting at 19:15 (Brasilia time) next Sunday (23).







