Confirmation of a place in the final came in different ways, but Corinthians and Ferroviária overcame their opponents and will make the big decision in the 2023 Brazilian Women’s A1 Championship. This Saturday (2), Brabas defeated Santos again, this time by 2 0 and secured themselves in the decision for the seventh consecutive season. Ferroviária, on the other hand, saw São Paulo undo the advantage that Guerreiras Grenás had built in the first game and take the definition of the vacancy to penalties after a 2-0 victory in the 90 minutes. In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Luciana’s star shone, giving Ferroviária the victory by 3 to 1. Corinthians and Ferroviária will repeat the decision of the 2019 Brazilian Championship, won by the Araraquara team on penalties.

THE BRABAS ARE IN ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL!!!! VAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA CORINTHIANS! pic.twitter.com/UPzeMLH45B — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPFutFeminino) September 2, 2023

The two final games will take place over the next seven days. On Thursday (7), Ferroviária receives Corinthians at Arena Fonte Luminosa. Three days later, Timão’s team will be at home in the final duel.

In the first phase clash, the Brabas – as the Corinthians women’s team is known – thrashed Ferroviária, away from home, by 4-1, in a fourth round game.

Brabas beat Sereias da Vila by 2-0

At Parque São Jorge, Corinthians, commanded by Arthur Elias – newly appointed head coach of the Brazilian women’s national team – had a large advantage for the return game against Santos. After all, on the way, the Brabas, won by 3 to 0 in Vila Belmiro. With such a lead on the scoreboard, the team was able to play a safer game and ended up confirming the classification with two goals in the second half.

In the 16th minute, after VAR intervened, the referee awarded a penalty after Bia Menezes touched the ball inside the area. Duda Sampaio charged with style, moving goalkeeper Camila Rodrigues to score.

At the end of the game, at 43 minutes, Corinthians rolled the ball through the attacking field, until Fernandinha received a low cross and finished it first to close the score: 2 to 0.

The Corinthians team, the biggest Brazilian champion with four titles, seventh will dispute the seventh consecutive decision.

IT’S THE RAILWAY IN THE FINAL! With emotion until the end! On penalties, Ferrinha beat São Paulo 3-1 and secured qualification for the grand final of the #BrasileirãoFemininoNeoenergia! Congratulations, @guerreirasgrena! pic.twitter.com/VfGHjURVFp — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) September 2, 2023

Railway suffers, but passes through Tricolor

In Araraquara, the scenario before the ball rolled was similar to the other semifinal. Ferroviária scored 3-1, away from home, in the first leg and seemed to have a great advantage over São Paulo. However, Tricolor needed only 45 minutes to bring many uncertainties to the duel.

In two aerial moves from the left, in the final stretch of the first stage, São Paulo recovered ground in the tie and went into the break with a score that took the decision for the vacancy to penalties. At 36 minutes, Micaelly got up in the area and Ariel, completely free, finished with a header to open the scoring. Six minutes later, Micaelly took a free kick on the left, the ball crossed the entire area without anyone diverting it and found its way into the back of Luciana’s net.

The second half was tense, divided between two teams that wanted to avoid penalties but also feared a fatal goal that would eliminate them. The vacancy was even for the decision by penalties.

At this moment, goalkeeper Luciana grew, while the Tricolor scouts failed. São Paulo’s first three charges were wasted. Cacau stopped on the right post, while Pardal and Ariel had their kicks saved by Luciana. The dispute only lasted a little longer because Lari, for Ferroviária, also did not convert his charge. Mylena Carioca, in Ferroviária’s fourth charge, scored and closed the decision at 3-1.

Ferroviária reaches its third decision. So far it has 100% success, with two finals and two titles (the first came in 2014, in the dispute with Kindermann).