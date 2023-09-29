STF minister claims to have spoken with President Lula, also a Corinthians fan, about the coach’s departure

STF minister Alexandre de Moraes criticized Corinthians for dismiss Vanderlei Luxemburgo, despite not liking the coach’s work. He made the statement on Thursday (September 28) during the cocktail party in honor of the President of the Supreme Court, Roberto Barroso. He said he spoke with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), also a Corinthians fan, about this. The PT member would have agreed with the magistrate. The assessment is that the team should not have fired the coach in the middle of the Copa Sudamericana semi-finals. Corinthians and Fortaleza drew 1-1 in the first game. The return match will be on October 3rd – Fortaleza will be in charge of the field.