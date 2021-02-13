The Switzerland Corinne suter won this Saturday the gold medal in the descent, the queen test of the Cortina d’Ampezzo Alpine Skiing World Championships, disputed on the track ‘Tofana’ of the Italian station.

Suter, 26, silver in the supergiant on Thursday, covered the 2,260 meters of the mythical track in the Dolomites -with starting at 2,320 meters high and a drop of 860- in one minute, 34 seconds and 27 hundredths, twenty less than the German Kira Weidle, protagonist of the surprise of the day at the end of the test in second position.

Another Swiss Lara Gut -who had captured gold in the ‘super’-, he hung the bronze medal, finishing 37 hundredths behind his compatriot Suter.