Corinne Clery is one of the contestants in this edition of the Isola dei Famosi. As is often the case when staying with nature, many people come up with personal problems that they would like to solve.

Corinne has a son named Alexandre Wayaffe with whom he has now broken relations for 6 years.

Alexandre Wayaffe he is the only son of Corinne Clery and the French radio host Hubert Wayaffe. The couple married in 1967 when the actress was 17 years old. Very reserved and far from the spotlight of the entertainment world, very little is known about her life. Besides him she Corinne she also has two daughters with whom she has a very good relationship.

Some days he talked about his son live. “Since I’ve been here I’ve always thought about my son. The paths are not always easy, as my son gets older and I walked away. We had a big fight one day, but there had been others, and each went his own way. We don’t see each other, we don’t talk to each other, it’s the biggest pain of my life. I’ve kept it inside for six years and I don’t give myself peace because it’s been my life. I’d like to have a dialogue that doesn’t exist, maybe one day he’ll decide to knock on my door” – her words.

After the very moving story, Enrico Papi also took the floor and said.

“Losing a mom is devastating. I suggest you get in touch with yours mom and not to lose this kind of relationship because in a life like this, full of flaws and imperfections, mom is the only person who can make it perfect. Trust me when she’s gone you will miss her. Now every moment lost is truly lost forever” – the words of the columnist who found public approval.