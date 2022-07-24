The woman was present at an event where she collected an award on behalf of her husband

In these last hours the name of Corinna Schumacher, wife of the great Michael Schumacher, has returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. The reason? The woman attended an event where she was unable to hold back tears after receiving an award on behalf of her husband. Let’s find out all the details together.

Corinna Schumacher recently attended an important event where she received an award addressed to her husband Michael Schumacher. The event took place at the Motorworld in Cologne and was awarded by the North Rhine-Westphalia region, of which Michael is a native. In addition to Corinna, there was also the ceremony daughter of the pilot, Gina.

After receiving the prize Corinna was unable to hold back her tears. These were the words with which the woman expressed herself after receiving the award:

We miss Michael a lot.

Needless to say, the woman’s words provoked the emotion of all present.

In the event in question he was also present Jean Todt. The man revealed a detail that opens a glimmer of hope regarding Michael Schumacher’s health condition. These were the words of the former Formula 1 number one:

I don’t miss Michael because I see him often. Of course, I miss what we did together.

Jean Todt also confessed to having started watching Formula 1 races together with the former driver. Michael, therefore, could be shiny in order to follow the races on the track together with his friend.

It has now been nine years since that terrible day that changed Michael Schumacher’s life forever. We remember that theformer pilot he was involved in a frightening sports accident that changed his life forever. He was on a ski descent when he suddenly fell beating her head against a rock. That day Michael Schumacher’s life changed forever.