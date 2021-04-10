Corinna Larsen, in February 2016 in New York. Andrew Toth

Corinna Larsen, an examiner of the King Emeritus, allegedly hired the services of the Alp Services detective agency in Geneva (Switzerland) to improve her image, publish information favorable to her and “ruin” the reputation of Yves Bertossa, the Geneva prosecutor who since 2018 He is being investigated for an alleged crime of aggravated money laundering, according to the Swiss media Heidi.news. The Geneva Canton prosecutor’s office is investigating the “donation” that Juan Carlos I made in 2012 to Larsen of the 65 million he had in the name of the Lucum foundation in an account of the private bank Mirabaud & Cie.

Larsen’s relationship with this investigative agency has come to light after on March 29, around 40 people and institutions received several emails containing dozens of documents and confidential messages from the main cases and clients with whom he has worked. Alp Services and its owner Mario Brero, 74, one of the best known and media detectives in Switzerland. The information was reportedly stolen or hacked from the company’s computers.

The message was titled “Mea culpa de Mario Brero and Alp Services” and supposedly came from one of the accounts of the detective agency itself. According to the Swiss website, the message was presented with the following sentence: “I am sick. This needs to stop. Forgive me for what I have done … “

The documentation distributed includes, according to the aforementioned publication, alleged and virulent messages from Corinna Larsen to the owner of the detective agency in which the prosecutor Bertossa is accused of “playing Robin de los Bosques solely for his personal glory.” “We must ruin him. He is a disastrous actor, he should not be authorized to decide the fate of people ”, says one of them.

The messages attributed to the examiga of the emeritus king congratulate Brero for the information favorable to Larsen’s strategy that this agency has supposedly managed to get published in various Swiss media. The information reveals a bill of 130,000 euros that Alp Services turned over to the king’s examiga to improve its image and for other services.

The COUNTRY has tried unsuccessfully to obtain the version of Mario Brero and Corinna Larsen. The examination of Juan Carlos I is being investigated by the prosecutor Bertossa together with Arturo Fasana, manager of the account in the Swiss bank of Juan Carlos I, and Dante Canonica, director of the Lucum foundation, and the Mirabaud & Cie bank, as an entity legal.

The 65 million that the former head of state received on August 8, 2008 as a donation from the Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia were transferred four years later by order of the king emeritus to the account of a Larsen company at the Gonet & Cie bank in Nassau (Bahamas). From there, as this newspaper revealed, a total of 39 million were transferred in late 2016 and early 2017 to their personal accounts at Fielpoint Private Bank in New York.

Prosecutor Bertossa’s investigation of Corinna Larsen for an alleged money laundering is still open after three years, while in Spain the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office investigates the king emeritus in three different cases without, for the moment, having resolved in any of them.

One of the investigations of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has to do with the alleged payment of illegal commissions to the king emeritus for the concession to a group of Spanish companies of the construction of the AVE to Mecca. The amount collected is precisely the one donated by Juan Carlos I to his examiner Corinna Larsen. Although the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office had planned to archive the proceedings for months when it found no evidence against the king emeritus, it has not yet done so.

Tax regularization pending examination

The Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office is still waiting for the reports of the Tax Agency, dependent on the Ministry of Finance, to know if the double tax regularization that Juan Carlos I has made (one for 678,393 euros last December and the second for 4,395,901 euros does only two months) have been correct. The emeritus king tried with both regularizations, made without prior requirement, to avoid an indictment for a tax offense.

The Prosecutor’s Office not only awaits those reports from the Treasury but also the result of some rogatory commissions on accounts linked to Juan Carlos I.

Anticorruption and Supreme Prosecutors have been investigating the king emeritus for more than a year without having decided, based on the evidence discovered, to act against him or summon him to clarify some questions about his financial activities.