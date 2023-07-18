The trial between Juan Carlos I and the woman with whom he had a love affair for more than a decade, Corinna Larsen, has returned to the noble part of the majestic Gothic building of the Royal Courts of Justice, in London. Room 13, abundant in wood and stained glass, and full of shelves with the accumulated jurisprudence of British common law, brought together this Tuesday 35 people, including lawyers, public relations, journalists, Judge Rowena Collins Rice, and Larsen herself, that he has not stopped taking notes and commenting with his team throughout the session. The only novel revelation of the session was, finally, the amount that Larsen claims for the alleged psychological damage suffered: 126 million pounds sterling (about 146 million euros). Juan Carlos I’s lawyers ask the British courts to reject the claim on the grounds that he “has no real chance of getting ahead.”

The civil process is still in an initial phase, in which preliminary issues must be clarified. But the sensation of this view, which will last for four days, is that of a definitive, almost decisive moment. Once the question of the immunity of Juan Carlos I has been clarified, which the British justice has recognized for all those acts or maneuvers against Larsen that he had carried out when he was still head of state, before his abdication on June 19, 2014, the new The legal team of the emeritus king has wanted to go all out. He has demanded that the judge rule on a battery of allegations aimed at knocking down the case before it begins to be considered. In the first place, because the maneuvers denounced by Larsen, according to the lawyer Adam Wolanski, who has started the exhibition in the room, do not fit the definition of harassment (harassment, in the English term) provided for in British law. Secondly, because the account that constitutes the complaint —amended time and time again in the last two years— lacks credibility, does not contain facts or concrete evidence to support the accusations, provides irrelevant data for the case and constitutes an abuse of the right procedural. “The lawsuit filed is totally incoherent, they present it without specifying the facts and it has no real chance of moving forward,” says the text presented before the judge by Juan Carlos I’s lawyers.

Wolanski has dedicated the entire day, which corresponded to the defense of the king emeritus for having been agreed in this way between the two legal teams and the judge, to dismantle the accusations of Larsen, who could not avoid looking at the Spanish press when the facts recounted were especially striking. Even a smile escaped him when the lawyer recounted that Juan Carlos I asked him to marry him.

“This is a compilation of complaints, some really trivial, that occurred over 10 years. And it does not even indicate, in many of them, Juan Carlos I ”, said the lawyer. In fact, he has highlighted how during the time in which some of the alleged episodes of harassment occurred, Larsen continued to publicly assure that he maintained a great friendship with the emeritus.

“Follow the money”

The only novel revelation of the session was, finally, the amount that Larsen claims for the alleged psychological damage suffered: some 146 million euros (126 million pounds sterling). But that figure is still a desideratum, an exercise in voluntarism and of arbitrary calculation. The true figure on which the lawyer sought to focus the judge’s attention was the so-called “Lucum’s gift”, as Wolanski constantly called it. The 65 million euros that Juan Carlos I donated “irrevocably” to Larsen, through the Panamanian Lucum Foundation. When the love relationship broke down, after the ineffable hunt in Botswana in April 2012 that irritated the majority of Spaniards, the emeritus king wanted to recover his money. It was from that moment on when the German businesswoman began to suffer, according to her own account, a campaign of harassment and demolition against her person by the “State apparatus” and the Spanish press. The response, as narrated this Tuesday before the British court by the legal team of the former head of state, was to send up to three intimidating letters to the Royal House of Spain in which he threatened to pull the plug if they did not help him put a stop to the alleged harassment. “A full blown threat. Give me what I ask or I will go to the press to deliver incriminating material that will harm the Royal House”, Wolanski described Larsen’s maneuver. “A blackmail (blackmail, in English)”, the lawyer has assured on several occasions.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“The plaintiff wants this court to resolve the litigation around ‘Lucum’s gift’, and this is a mess,” Wolanski denounced.

The new law firm hired by Juan Carlos I, Velitor (the third law firm to which he has turned since the trial began), has not wanted to leave loose ends before a hearing that could mean, in the event that they succeed in their strategy and convince to the judge, the end point of a long civil process in the British courts that has eroded the portfolio and reputation of the emeritus and the prestige of the Spanish monarchy. Wolanski has also indicated that the English jurisdiction is not appropriate to deal with the claim, due to the geographical diversity of the facts narrated in it and because it should in any case be the Spanish justice system that exercises its jurisdiction. Finally, the successive corrections added to the text of the lawsuit by Larsen’s lawyers – the main ones, at the suggestion of the judge who first heard the case, Matthew Nicklin – have turned the story into something confusing and inconsistent, Wolanski says. . To make matters worse, denounced the lawyer, the accusing party has tried to slip through the back door events relevant to his accusation that occurred before the abdication, and that, therefore, should not be taken into account.

The lawyer representing Larsen will begin to intervene as of this Wednesday. He has the arduous task ahead of him to convince Judge Collins that there are legal and material reasons for the process to continue. The decision, which may not be known until October, is unknown. Unlike continental European law, it should not necessarily be the same judge who handles the case at all times. Nicklin signaled sympathy for Larsen’s cause. Collins, to whom she has played this cast view, has been a sphinx during the long hours of the first session.