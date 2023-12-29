At a time when inflation is on everyone's lips, the fact that the price of a machine coffee rises by 50 cents suddenly should not be surprising. However, that sudden sword attack angered the crowd that traveled in the last week of 2013 to the Grenoble University Hospital (France) to follow the evolution of one of the great icons of sport. The cruelest paradox imaginable has marked the last 10 years of Michael Schumacher's life, the most universal image of the racing world during the 2000s – seven Formula 1 world titles between 1994 and 2004 – and who remains hidden, invisible to any gaze other than that of his closest circle. Nobody could have thought that the German, who retired permanently a year earlier (2012) and who had spent two decades challenging the limits of adrenaline, would suffer the worst accident with skis instead of with a steering wheel.

That Sunday, December 29, Schumacher and his son Mick, then 14 years old, had met with some friends to go skiing in the Méribel resort, in the French Alps. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the runner lost control of his skis at 11:07 when crossing the marked area of ​​Biche, a beginner's slope, and plunged headlong into a snow-covered rock. The impact was concentrated on the right side of his head, and was so violent that it cracked his helmet. The built-in camera recorded everything, in footage that is still in the hands of the police. There, on that off-track, the story of the future that Schumacher had always projected took an alternative path that has kept him fighting ever since, without any specific details of his state of health being known. The most relevant thing is that 10 years have passed and the secrecy regarding his evolution has remained unbreakable.

More information

After being evacuated to the Albertville hospital, hours later he was taken to the University of Grenoble, where doctors diagnosed him with a brain injury as a result of the trauma, and induced a coma. In a statement sent four months after the accident, the family stated that Kerpen was experiencing “episodes of consciousness.” From the first moment, all communication was centralized by Sabine Kehm, her right hand on the circuits. In June of that same year, Kehm reported that the patient had been removed from the drugs that kept him in a coma, and that he had been transferred to the Vaud University Clinic in Lausanne. This process brought him closer to his current residence, in the Gland mansion-farm, on the shores of Lake Léman, in Switzerland. A team of around 15 specialists has been set up there, including doctors and masseuses, who provide the former pilot with all the care he needs. Various estimates indicate that the disbursement of all this deployment exceeds 200,000 euros per month.

It has been a long time since Schumacher's wife became Corinna. Paired with Kehm, the two set the tempos of all the messages that are broadcast over Schumi, which are very few. A decade later, the real state of health of the Kaiser, who will turn 55 on January 3, remains one of the best kept secrets in sport. This impenetrability imposed by Corinna is based on loyalty, but it is achieved through strict confidentiality clauses with those around and in charge of the rehabilitation of her husband, who occasionally receives visits from a friend. The moment of greatest danger of leakage occurred a few months after the accident, when a member of a medicalized air emergency company fell into the temptation of stealing Schumacher's medical history, and offered it to a series of media for 50,000 euros. After being arrested, the thief hanged himself in his cell before giving a statement.

“His life is different”

Those who have been with Schumacher carefully measure their words because they know what they are exposing themselves to. Jean Todt, the driver's former team leader at Ferrari, where he chained a series of titles between 2000 and 2004, is one of the few privileged people who has been able to sit with him to watch the occasional grand prix. “Now, his life is different, but I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. Unfortunately, fate dealt him a blow and he is no longer the Michael we knew,” conceded the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to L'Equipe.

According to publication Bild, which has been with a serial about Schumacher all week, it is not strange that they make him listen to radio messages between the cars and the workshops, and that they even give him a ride in a car equipped with one of the most powerful engines. The idea is to stimulate him with memories of his time in the World Cup. “I miss the Michael of then. Life is sometimes unfair. Michael had been lucky many times until the accident. Fortunately, modern medicine has made it possible to do some things, but still, nothing is like before,” his brother Ralf cries.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_