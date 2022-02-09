The recovery of Tonali on Barella stems from an advice. Spring 2019, Sandro is 18 years old and plays in Brescia in Serie B. They tell him to be the leader and he does it; they tell him to dare and he tries; they make him understand that he is destined for the national team and he believes in it. Someone compares him to Pirlo, others to Gattuso, but Eugenio Corini has another idea: “I told him to play like De Rossi. Tonali looks a lot like him.”