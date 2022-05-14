The philosopher Corinne Peluchoun, at the French Institute in Madrid, on May 10. JOHN BARBOSA

Corine Pelluchon (Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire, 1967) is a philosopher, bioethicist and animal advocate. In 2018 she published animalist manifesto, where he argued that the rights of animals had to enter parliaments once and for all. In his last book published in France, Les Lumières à l’age du vivant (Seuil, The Lights in the Age of the Living), explains that the world is divided between those who live in domination (labour exploitation, gender violence, mega-farms…) and those who defend consideration (animalists, feminists, supporters of coexistence…), who intercede for what he calls “the lights”. His intention is to accompany the latter, to structure his thought with his work, elaborating “an anthropological revolution”. In Spain he has just published Let’s fix the world. Humans, animals, nature (Ned Ediciones, 2022, translation by Sion Serra), a compilation of texts on animalism, ethics and old age. We spoke at the French Institute, where this Tuesday he participated in a debate with the paleontologist Juan Luis Arsuaga. He lives in Hamburg (Germany), where he went with the aim of making alliances with researchers. He has failed, but he does not throw in the towel. His pretty dress has a moment of prominence in the talk.

QUESTION.One of the topics he deals with in his latest book published in Spain is vulnerability. How does this determine us?

RESPONSE. Vulnerability, from the Latin vulnus, Wounded, it is the fragility of the living being: old age, mortality, fatigue… We are fragile and we need care, the help of the other. But for me vulnerability is also a strength: it is the ability to feel incumbent on others, for them to reach us. Only a vulnerable self can be responsible. It is something we share with animals. Being aware of our vulnerability is the key to being open to others, including animals. It is something that pushes us to be aware of our responsibilities towards other beings. It has a critical function: it forces us to modify the way we have thought about ourselves.

P.The war in Ukraine, which we are witnessing, how is it seen through the prism of vulnerability?

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

R.Our time is that of domination, both of the nature of the rest and of our own. The repression of our vulnerability is domination and this transforms everything into war, which is imposed in all spheres. The war in Ukraine is the tragic mirror of the imaginary of domination, which also has other forms: that of financial capitalism, the exploitation of nature, the exploitation of animals, generalized competition. As the French socialist Jean Jaurès said, when man exploits other men, even if it happens in times of peace, it is war. War is always evil: deaths, refugees, wounded, it is a tremendous misfortune, but our world is already at war, even in times of peace. The great challenge today is to promote a relationship with the other, with nature, at work, with animals, that is not one of domination, which I call “consideration”.

P.Can you explain what this “consideration” consists of?

R.In the recognition of the value of each being and in the transmission of a common world. The key to consideration is vulnerability. Through the latter we can change the development model. But in order to change, you have to wage war with yourself and be able to root out the principle of domination that has us colonized. To wage this war we have to reconcile ourselves with our own vulnerability and from there we will see more clearly that we are all equal, as well as the fragility of existence and its beauty. Right now there is a war between domination and consideration. On one side we have the extractivist, productivist model, the macro-farms, unbridled competition, domestic violence. And on the other we have concern for animals, for nature, the desire for coexistence… We have to accept that in the years to come we are going to experience very violent confrontations.

P.Do you think this friction will end in war? What will be dead?

R.Of course. Look at Le Pen, with 42% of the vote. We know what kind of policy you want. We have five years to do something about it.

P.And how we do it?

R. To prevail, we must accompany this background movement that removes our terrestrial, vulnerable and mortal condition, which gives meaning to our existence. If we stop reducing ecology to the fight against climate change and consider its existential meaning, since it promotes cohabitation with other beings, we will be able to see its healing power. It is the opposite of domination.

P.How do you live with these certainties?

R.With hope. It is not an optimistic hope, it is one that coexists with anguish. Hope is the overcoming of despair. And it is also the expectation of something that is yet to come, of which I see precursory signs. Although I see the moral emptiness of humans who feel seduced by identity politics, by nationalism. And it happens because of technocratic governments. We need consideration to permeate society. But the politicians don’t listen to us. They only pay attention to the polls… We must not leave the thirst for meaning to religion or to the ideologues of the extreme right or left who use that vacuum to promote nostalgic ideals where we oppose supposed enemies. I am writing a book about hope, it is aimed at young people who are desperate because of war and climate change. It is about how to transform these negative emotions into positive ones. I know what I’m talking about: I had a strong depression in my youth that lasted for a long time.

P.What did he learn? How does she live?

R.We need moments of happiness. I love beauty, dresses: I allow myself that pleasure. I surround myself with beautiful things, I can’t stand violence. I have a cat. To maintain mental strength strategies are needed.

P.May I ask who you voted for in the last election?

R. To Macron. He seems very intelligent to me, he has managed the pandemic very well. But he doesn’t listen to intellectuals and he lacks empathy. His ecological posture is terrible.

P.What do you think of the look of the researcher Jocelyne Porcher, who affirms that it is possible to love cows and kill them to sell them? Porcher defends small farms and is against large farms.

R.Just this fall we published a book with an exchange of letters between the two. Despite the rejection of her by animalists like me, we have understood each other very well. She does not just assume that we are 8,000 million individuals and that if we all ate meat three times a week, what would prevail would be macro-farms four times larger than the current ones. I am in favor of subsidizing small farmers, in politics you have to make concessions. We need common goals and that Macron and Europe listen to us.

P.Isn’t that a contradiction?

R.When you go from ethics to politics you can’t be pure. You have to be pluralistic.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.