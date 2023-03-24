The rapper Federico Leonardo Lucia aka Fedez testified in Ancona in the bis trial for the massacre in the Lanterna Azzurra disco in Corinaldo (Ancona) concerning alleged responsibilities for the safety and structural deficiencies of the club, on the night between 7 and 8 December 2018 when, in the crush following pepper spray sprays, five teenagers and a 39-year-old mother died.

Fedez answered the questions of the prosecutors Paolo Gubinelli, Valentina Bavai and the defense and civil party lawyers, also talking about his own experiences as a DJ, before popularity led him to fill arenas and stadiums. Fedez was called to answer on the conditions of the venue, of which, however, he had no memory, because he had performed a DJ-set at the Lanterna twice in 2015 (486 tickets sold) and 2016 (586 tickets).

In a TV interview, the rapper had spoken of the “worst scenario” that occurred on the evening of the tragedy in Corinaldo: in the courtroom, responding to prosecutors, he confirmed the meaning of his words regarding the foreseeable overcrowding of the club: “high cachet, spending low for tickets (20 euros, ed) and limited capacity (500 seats, ed)”.

“I have made so many stops that I don’t have a clear memory that could be useful to the court”. So Federico Leonardo Lucia, aka Fedez, before the judge Francesca Pizzi. Her testimony lasted just under an hour. “If I don’t have a specific memory – he added, pressed by the piemme Paolo Gubinelli – I think I’m quite calm in asserting that it was a quiet date, because I’ve had experiences of badly managed dates and that of the ‘Lantern’ is not among those criticism”. Fedez also underlined that in his artistic career “there have never been situations in which pepper spray was sprayed”.

“I make my own small assessment – ​​he then said -, because I believe that this is connected to a certain typology of artists and a certain temporal typology. A long time ago there was no fashion for pepper spray and when this unhealthy custom exploded, however it may be, in no type of my concert it occurred, but I saw that other types of artists were involved”.