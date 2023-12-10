A renowned Venezuelan politician, belonging to the main opposition faction, recently expressed her support for the new Argentine president, a leader with an ultra-liberal ideology, through a social network.

She highlighted the importance of this government in the process of regaining freedom in Venezuela, a sentiment that also resonates in Argentina. This politician, who had previously celebrated the president's electoral victory, sees in his leadership a reflection of the aspirations for freedom in the region. Despite being currently disqualified from holding public office, she hopes to be able to participate in future presidential elections.

“We Venezuelans count on their Government in our purpose to reconquer the freedom that Argentines celebrate today,” the liberal leader also expressed on the social network X, in a message that she accompanied with a photograph of Milei and the new Argentine vice president, Victoria Villarruel.

From Venezuela, I send my congratulations to the President of Argentina, @JMileialready the Vice President @VickyVillarruelfor his inauguration today. Its success and the success of the ideas of freedom will be that of all of us who fight for them, in Venezuela and in our… pic.twitter.com/JwZQLkCdly — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) December 10, 2023

On the other hand, the president of Venezuela has expressed criticism of the new Argentine president, calling him a representative of an extreme ideology and warning of possible negative impacts on Latin America and the Caribbean.

The election of this president marks a significant change in diplomatic relations between Argentina and Venezuela, continuing a pattern of ups and downs in the bilateral relationship that has varied with changes of government in both countries.

