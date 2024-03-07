The leader opposing the Nicolás Maduro regime, María Corina Machado, ruled out this Thursday the possibility that someone else would be chosen to replace her as candidate for president of Venezuela in the July 28 elections, in which she will not be able to run. due to his political disqualification, which the opposition considers unconstitutional.

“Those of you who are talking about a replacement, I have a surprise for you. Yes, here is a replacement, the one who will replace (Venezuelan President) Nicolás Maduro, which is me,” said the former congresswoman in front of dozens of supporters in the state of Barinas, in the west of the country.

She declared that she will assert the “mandate” she received on October 22 last year, when she was chosen as the candidate of the main opposition coalition, the United Democratic Platform (PUD), in a primary election in which she won with 92.35% of votes.

“We will not accept impositions, arbitrariness or farce, we defend our right to choose and elect the person that the people decided”, he stated.

Without mentioning anyone directly, Machado said that there are people who want to play the “regime's game” and choose a replacement (for her), an idea already mentioned last Tuesday (5) by two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, also politically disabled by Maduro, when the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the date of the elections.

According to the established calendar, political organizations must present their candidates between March 21 and 25, which gives the opposition two weeks to decide how to proceed in this case.

On the regime's side, Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has opened a consultation process that will culminate on March 15 with the announcement of its candidate, a position that – according to party leaders – should be occupied again by the Venezuelan dictator, who will try to stay in power through a third term.