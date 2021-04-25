“I’m not a romantic or a dreamer, but someone had to write love novels”.

Who better than herself to define herself. Yes, she, the great lady of the rose novel, Corin Tellado. The Spanish writer who made several generations dream of her stories as insolently honeyed as they were implausible. But magical, always magical.

Prolific and indefatigable, over the course of 60 years she wrote 5000 novels and stories, sold more than 400 million books and it represented a whole sociological phenomenon that transcended borders, languages ​​(it was translated into 27 languages), ages and social classes.

However, nothing is further removed from that world of loves and heartbreaks in remote destinations, vaporous silk robes and happy endings than his own life. A life without enigmas or excesses and – perhaps the secret of its success – without exotic or passionate romances.

“I will stop writing when my head falls on the typewriter. I do not give up”.

Maria del Socorro Tellado López, “Socorrín”, was born on April 25, 1927 in Viavélez, Asturias. His parents, a merchant marine machinist and a housewife, had five children. She was the only woman.

In 1939, the work of the head of the family took them to Cádiz. There, already an adolescent Corín studied in a nuns college.

Sales success: Corín Tellado sold more than 400 million books.

A lover of reading since she was little, generous in her tastes, at her nightstand the novels of Dumas and Balzac coexisted with the erotic stories of Pedro Mata. That was the germ, the seed that awoke a unquestionable vocation.

But it was the untimely death of her father that, of necessity, pushed her to start writing at 19.

From that moment until his last days – he died on April 11, 2009 – his stories of romances with obstacles, “hunters hunted” and happy endings took hold of his life with such force that they even led her to appear in the Guinness as the best-selling author in Spanish after Cervantes.

“On October 12, 1946, that same publishing house published his first novel, ‘Daring bet’. For her he received a payment of 3,000 pesetas (a significant amount in the 1940s). This novel had 36 reprints “, specifies the site womennotables.com.

“She was probably the last popular writer”, M. Vargas Llosa, writer

Installed in Rubbing, on the outskirts of Gijón – a place from which he practically never moved – since 1951, his house became his refuge and its inspiration space.

That site where every day I wrote strictly and rigorously from 5 in the morning and for 10 hours. Such rigor was what made Mario Vargas Llosa define her as a “Extraordinary writer”.

Immune from criticism, this is how, slowly and without pause, over several decades he published two novels per week, radio plays, photonovels and erotic stories under the pseudonyms of Ada Miller.

He worked in a room that had no windows. But the almost claustrophobic confinement seems to have been the perfect passage to other worlds.

Worlds as fantastic and far away as Hawaii or Japan (to avoid censorship, Spain was rarely their setting) in which there were divorces and betrayals but love always triumphed. And in the form of wedding.

For Tellado writing was something natural, everything was in his head. Photo: EFE

Far from the panic of the blank page, for Corín creating novels was something natural, simple. He proudly said that he wrote as he spoke, that he did not need a dictionary, that everything was in his mind.

The problem was that her head “worked faster than her typing skill”, he told Vargas Llosa in an interview.

“Me I baste an argument in 5 minutes. Stories from everyday life inspire me. I collect the experiences of the street and combine them with my things – the site cites it Goodreads. My characters have tremendous humanity. There are many girls who in real life have lived what my characters live. I decorate realities with fantasy, I always write about people from high society, surrounded by luxuries. “

In this way, their heroines Young, beautiful and trying to be independent (although they did not always succeed) they became icons for a generally female audience that allowed themselves, at least for a while, dream of a different love destiny.

“It was a person who wrote about love, but forgot to love”, Gabriela Wiener, journalist

Yet outside of that desk and his incredible imagination, there was little romance. Hers was a routine, familiar, simple life. In fact, I had little idea of ​​what love was.

Corin fell in love once, and thoroughly. She never said the name or what that man was like she never forgot.

But he did forget her. The reality, harsh and harsh, is that left her for another. Something that would never ever happen in their stories.

.In that instant he swore that he was going to marry the first one who crossed his destiny. And there it was Domingo Egusquizaga to take it to the altar in the church of Covadonga. He was the father of his two beloved sons, Begoña and Domingo.

Admired by great writers, she published her stories for nearly six decades. Photo: EFE

Far from the fantastic promises of eternal love that abounded in his novels, at the age of four they separated. “I did not want it before, during, or after”, the writer told the newspaper El Mundo.

Later there was no other man in her life. Her universe, small but huge for her, was made up of her children and her close environment. The fiery kisses and the subtly unstoppable passion remained in their stories.

It is that the queen of romanticism, the one who made her audience live a thousand love stories, she did it more thanks to her instinct than to her own experience. Like a great paradox Corín only love his books.