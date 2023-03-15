We chatted for a few minutes via Zoom with the American actor Corey Stoll about his character (Mike Price) in the acclaimed series ‘Billions’, whose new chapters will arrive on Friday the 17th at Universal +. Stoll has participated in many productions; one of the most remembered is ‘House of cards’, in which his performance as congressman Peter Russo earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Now, he assumes the role of a billionaire in this world that shows all the games of power and the corruption.

—What do you think is responsible for the success of ‘Billions’? To its protagonists? Your privileges? Your luxuries? Why do people like it so much?

—I think the main question is how smart and funny the series is; it’s actually very entertaining. I think everyone wants to be able to see behind the scenes, in these rooms where people have so much power and money and how they run each other. Of course ‘Billions’ it is very extreme because of how these logics move. For me, as a fan, before I joined the show, I think what moved me was just following the ups and downs. These two people are going to ally to defeat another and when they do they are going to fight among themselves, with others. Is the same as ‘Game of Thrones’.

—Do you think that the abundance of money changes people? Would you change if you were a billionaire? What would you do if you were one of them in real life?

“I don’t see how I couldn’t change and I don’t think it will make you better, hopefully I’ll never know.” I think it separates you from the rest of the world and that’s not good. I think it would be fun for a few weeks and then I think it would be boring to live with a billion.

—How would you describe Mike Price? What qualities does he have and what do you highlight?

—He is incredibly intelligent, he understands how the market works, he is very decisive, incredibly decisive, I think that is one of the hardest parts of working with so many amounts of money, buying and selling like that. It’s making the decision in a second and sticking with it and always thinking a few steps ahead. Within that there are a lot of people like that on the show.

“What is your strength?”

—I think what makes him different is how important it is for him to be seen as a good person who does good to the world. That’s his strength in a way and that gives him power over other people, a moral power, but he’s also struggling with that because he knows it’s very hard to be a good person when you’re trying to profit from the company. . You are winning and someone is losing.