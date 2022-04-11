american actor Corey Hawkin recognizes that it is not customary to include a black actor in the main role of a film, much less in the role of Macbeth of William Shakespeare. “It’s actually not unusual to have black leads in any movie,” he says. Therefore, he highlights the fact that Denzel Washington has been chosen for the role in “Macbeth”, the latest film by Joel Coen (nominated for an Oscar in the best picture category) and in which he, who is of African American descent, also assumes the role of Lord Mcduff, the hero who ends beheading the usurper of the throne. “There are very strong reservations, especially in our culture and what we want to present and highlight in the world, so it means a lot. The world is led by examples and what we must do is show our work and I think that Denzel will echo me there and I will echo him. He is respect to work. It is not so much that we think about the impact, but that he is there, ”he says about the tape of AppleTV+.

In this sense, the 33-year-old actor says that “the only black and white conversation we had in the production was about the black and white filter that is in the film and its cinematography. But It’s important (the presence of black actors in a film), because there are young people who look like me, who are going to see me and say: ‘That’s me.’ I can do that? I have permission? So I think it’s wonderful to have Denzel in charge. It couldn’t get any better than that,” he adds.

The interpreter, known for his role as Heath in the series “The Walking Dead” and as Eric Carter in “24 Legacy”, assures that he was very lucky to work in a production like Macbeth and be part of that structure. “With the director and the cast we talked a lot during rehearsals. Also, Denzel is one of the great mentors I’ve ever had and to have this role model in the movie and to be able to follow that path has been wonderful. A project like this is a life goal”. Regarding his work with director Joel Coen, Hawkins affirms that from the beginning he was faithful to his vision and that the theatrical cut of the film helped and influenced the process of building his character. “Everything was set up on one stage. There are things that you can do in the cinema in terms of storytelling, close up, and that is something that you cannot do on stage. So I think it’s been a very good mix of the theatrical with the cinematic that somehow allows this film to be in the middle. And all of that impacts or at least helped in the process.”

He also notes that the use of Old English and the black and white tone in all scenes are important features of this version of Macbeth. “It helps people immerse themselves in that genre. It takes away the color and any distractions to focus. It focuses the narrative and I think it’s great. On the other hand, I like to think that Shakespeare is more accessible than people think, because you can do it in Italian, French, Russian or Spanish. I started to fall in love with him at Julliard, that’s when I realized that there is no correct way to do Shakespeare. I think you have to enjoy it in any way. I have always believed that he was a poet who wrote scripts and not only did it for people of power, but for the whole world. He talked about kings and queens he didn’t know about, but a lot of people were curious. Nothing has changed from how we are as humans. They are the same things that were talked about before if you think about it now: there is politics, love, loss, ”he reflects.

Macbeth has a theme of prophecy and destiny. Do you believe in prophecy and destiny?

I believe that everything happens for a reason. I am a spiritual person and I think that what you give to the universe is what will happen to you. I believe that God is power, but that is the journey that I take with myself.

