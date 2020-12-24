Corestate Capital investors had little reason to be happy in 2020. The course of the real estate manager has slipped into thirds over the year. By Lars Winter, Euro on Sunday

Personnel damage in the board of directors and the supervisory board and the withdrawal of some major shareholders caused great uncertainty in the market. On top of that, the company received the forecast over the course of the year and canceled the dividend. A few weeks ago, René Parmantier took a seat in the executive chair. The 45-year-old is no stranger to the banking and real estate industry. He was head of Oddo Seydler Bank for many years and is very well connected in the financial scene. Parmantier also has expertise in private debt and real estate financing and must now quickly lead Corestate into calmer waters after the turbulence. It is therefore rather unlikely that Parmantier will stick to the 100-day period with first deals, which new office holders in politics and business will be allowed to familiarize themselves with and to show success. It is still open which transactions the new company leader will thread in first. However, Parmantier has already announced that it will expand its private debt business.

At the small company Synbiotic a capital increase was recently placed, 375,000 new shares were issued at 17 euros each. Synbiotic is to become a leading player in the European cannabis market for nutritional supplements and in biotech drug development over the next few years through the acquisition of stakes. The environment for this has improved significantly. The UN follows the recommendation of the WHO and no longer classifies cannabis as a hard drug. In addition, the EU Commission has confirmed that cannabis can be qualified as a food. The legal path for the cannabis market in Europe is clear, and it could develop at a similarly rapid pace as in the USA. The Synbiotic share is still very unknown and so far only tradable in Düsseldorf. Only suitable for very speculative investors.