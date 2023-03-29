CorePC could be the name of a new ambitious branded project Microsoft. It is, after all, one of the leading companies in the technology sector and beyond. The mother of the latest Windows 11 which continues to evolve as you can see here, has given us a lot of satisfaction over the years. Today we want to tell you about a very interesting project!

CorePC: reality or rumor?

Before we even begin, we want to preface this. We are about to bring you rumors. Rumors coming from a very reliable source (Windows Central) but rumors nonetheless. Said this, do you remember CoreOS? This is the famous original Windows 10X project that was supposed to support both Win32 and UWP apps. In short, a modular and truly ambitious operating system that had to follow a similar line to Chrome OS. However, while CoreOS was never released as a standalone operating system by Microsoft, some of its functionality and features have been incorporated into other versions of Windows!

That said, you must know that CorePC is similar to its predecessor CoreOS. Here the news would be many. An operating system that aims to be more efficient and leaner, with various partitions just like on Android and OS. Also in this case there will be full support for Win32 apps. According to the rumor there will be several editions. The classic desktop which will obviously be the most complete, but also one optimized at the table for the chips it will be destined for and which will take advantage of the artificial intelligence that is making its debut right now. We wonder if we are underneath perhaps talking about Windows 12? However, the launch could take place next year if everything is confirmed.