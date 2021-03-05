High temperatures and the dry climate continue to affect the growth of soybean squares over a large part of the agricultural area and if it continues without rain in the coming days, the final production will fall.

According to data from the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange, in addition to the drop in yields, the Central-East of Entre Ríos, North of La Pampa-West of Buenos Aires and the South Core add up to risk of loss of harvestable area for second-rate soybean plants.

Thus, the current production projection for the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange remains at 46 million tons. However, he stressed that depending on the conditions surveyed over the next few weeks, this figure could register settings.

The heat stroke was blunt, as stated by the Rosario Stock Exchange, for its part. “This is already the second week of maximum temperatures of between 34 and 36 ° C and soybeans continue without the help of significant rains in much of the region,” he said.

According to the entity, the acreage of second-rate soybean batches in fair to poor conditions increased to 60% of the core region. Precisely, the soils burn in the north of the province of Buenos Aires, especially the squares that come from wheats that obtained very good yields and emptied the soil profiles. Baradero, Arrecifes, San Antonio de Areco, Pergamino, Colón, General Pinto and Villegas this week lost lots and are on red alert.

“If 10 more days pass without rain, the second-rate soybean dies,” warn the technicians from Colón. And in the case that it rains, they estimate yields of 2000 kilos. General Pinto expect a 50% loss of yield and many frames will be between 10 to 1,500 kilos.

The other side of the coin occurs in the departments of Marcos Juárez and Unión where the situation is very different, especially in the south that this week received rains that exceeded 30 mm. The Monte Maíz area received between 180 to 200 mm and there is a substantial improvement in the condition of all the crops, even having good moisture reserves. In the south of Santa Fe, the more Mediterranean areas are better, with 30 to 15 mm received.

But they are also about areas that came with greater reserves. And just this week “stress spots” began to be noticed in second-rate soybeans, as in El Trébol or Carlos Pellegrini, which continue to show very good yields. In Bigand they comment that yields of 30 to 32 qq / ha can be obtained.

Y forecasts are not encouraging for the core region. In the Agroclimatic Outlook Report prepared by the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange, abundant rains will only begin in the middle of the month.