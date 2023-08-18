Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, on Friday, showed that the core consumer price index, which includes petroleum products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 3.1 percent, in line with the average market estimate. The index had risen 3.3 percent in the previous month. The index exceeded the 2 percent level targeted by the central bank for the 16th consecutive month.

A separate index that excludes the impact of fresh food and energy prices showed consumer prices rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in July, up from the previous month.

The central bank says that wage pressure has not yet increased enough to require a new adjustment to its aggressive monetary easing policy.