Core i9-11980HK is one of the four high-end models that Intel is preparing to power the most powerful notebooks on the market. From the leaked information that reaches us, everything indicates that Intel is accelerating a launch that could occur at the Computex fair in June.

Intel began shipping in September of its new 11th generation Core platform, codenamed “Tiger Lake”. At that time it marketed the “U” series ultra-low voltage models and more recently the Core H35s. They are the fastest single-core, but with a maximum of four physical cores they fall far short of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile on multiple threads.

Here come the new “H45” variants that will offer more powerful versions such as the Core i9-11980HK, the flagship with 8 cores and 16 threads of native processing, where at least two of the cores could operate above 5 GHz frequency. It would have the multiplier unlocked to make overclocking easier.

The three other models in the series would:

Core i9-11900H – 8 cores and 16 threads – 45 Watt TDP

Core i9-11800H – 8 Cores 16 Threads – 45 Watt TDP (2.6 GHz Base Clock – Turbo 4.6 GHz)

Core i7-11400H – 6 Cores 12 Threads – 45 Watt TDP

The entire series uses the ‘Willow Cove’ architecture and will be fabricated on the silicon node 10 ++ nm ‘SuperFin’. Its general TDP consumption is 45 watts although the top-of-the-range Core i9-11980HK might even surpass it. The integrated graphics would be of the new generation Inte Xe, but they would have a smaller number of execution units (only 32) of the H35 series.

The explanation is that these CPUs are focused on high-performance laptops for content creation and games, so must be combined with dedicated graphics such as the NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile and the use of the integrated ones will be residual.

The series will also offer support for 20 PCI Gen 4.0 lanes connected directly to the CPU. This means that it will be possible to take full advantage of the interface of the PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 graphics cards, as well as the NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 solid state drives at the same time.

For the rest, we expect a new memory controller for DDR4 and LPDDR4 and the latest technologies in connectivity, PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi 6 / 6E and Thunderbolt 4.0. The COMPUTEX fair is cited to be held in June in Taiwan as the event chosen for the announcement. A great advance on what was initially announced for “end of the year” whose goal is to leave no more open field to AMD’s Ryzen Mobile.