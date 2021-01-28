A new leak, coming from chinese fonts, has allowed us to discover the working temperatures that the Core i9 11900KF can reach when working at full load for a considerable period of time, and the result is surprising, especially since it was not obtained with a low-end cooling system, but with a three-fan liquid cooling AIO kit and a 360mm radiator.

Before we get into the temperatures, let’s recall the specifications of the Core i9 11900KF. This processor uses the cypress cove architecture which, as we know, is an adaptation of the Sunny Cove cores to the 14 nm process. It has 8 cores and 16 threads at a frequency of 3.5 GHz-5.1 GHz, normal and turbo mode (up to 4.8 GHz with all cores active), and has a TDP of 125 watts, although in PL2 state reaches the 250 watts, a level that is very similar to what we have seen in the Comet Lake-S series. This chip is a version of the Core i9 11900K that comes with the integrated GPU disabled.

In the screenshot we can see that the Core i9 11900KF reaches the 98 degree of temperature in the AIDA64 stability test, and that it is capable of maintaining a frequency of 4.788 MHz. It is important to bear in mind that we are talking about a very demanding test that pushes the CPU to the limit, and therefore has nothing to do with what we could expect from normal use. In this case, the CPU usage is 100%, but when moving a next-generation game, for example, the most normal thing is that its maximum use is between 50% and 65%, since currently no game is able to make optimal use of more than six cores.

The Core i9 11900KF is going to need a good cooling system

There’s no doubt. This chip has registered a maximum temperature peak of 98 degrees running with an all-in-one liquid cooling kit that, as we anticipated, mounts three fans and a 360mm radiator. This kind of kits usually offer an excellent level of cooling, in fact it is what AMD recommends to keep under control processors like the Ryzen 9 3950X or the Ryzen 9 5950X, which have 16 cores and 32 threads.

On the other hand, this leak allows us to understand why the Core i9 11900KF has 8 cores and 16 threads, and not 10 cores and 20 threads like the Core i9 10900K, and it makes clear what we have already told you on previous occasions: that the 14 nm process is exhausted, and that Intel no longer has more room for maneuver. Rocket Lake-S will, in theory, be the latest generation of high-performance desktop processors from Intel to use the 14nm process.

Alder Lake-S will be the successor to Rocket Lake-S, and according to the information that we have been seeing during the last months, will introduce very important news:

It will be manufactured in the process of 10 nm.

Will use a layout big.LITTLE , with a Core block (Willow Cove) and another Atom core block (Tremont).

, with a Core block (Willow Cove) and another Atom core block (Tremont). It will be accompanied by a platform with full support of the new memory standard DDR5.

The launch of the new Rocket Lake-S processors is scheduled for sometime in the first quarter of this year. We do not have a specific date, as Intel has not said anything about it yet, but most likely they will arrive sometime in February.

The Core i5 and higher series will be based on the Cypress Cove architecture, but it is said that the Core i3, and some lower models, will use the architecture Comet Lake-S Refresh, the same that we can find in the tenth generation Core processors.