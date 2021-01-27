MSI has leaked by mistake the final specifications of the Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700K and Core i5-11600K, three processors that will become the great standard bearers of the new generation of Intel, known as Rocket Lake-S.

As our regular readers will recall, Intel’s Rocket Lake-S processors will use the Cypress Cove architecture, which is an adaptation of the Sunny Cove cores, used in Ice Lake processors (10 nm +), to 14 nm process +++. Thanks to this new architecture, the 11th generation desktop Core will offer a double digit improvement in terms of IPC compared to Comet Lake-S, and will also have integrated Intel Xe Gen12 GPUs.

The jump that Rocket Lake-S is going to mark is going to be important, especially if we assess it as a whole (CPU and GPU), although it is true that Intel will have to put another twist on the 14nm process. All in all, we have good news, and that is that this should be the last time that the chip giant uses this manufacturing process. Alder Lake-S, the successor to Rocket Lake-S, will come in 10nm process.

Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700K and Core i5-11600K specifications

All three processors will be based on the new Cypress Cove architecture. It may seem that this information is redundant, but the truth is that it is not, and it has an explanation: some of the 11th generation Core processors will be based on Comet Lake-S Refresh architecture, although at the moment everything seems to indicate that Intel will limit this architecture to the Core i3 series 11 and lower.

Core i9-11900K Specifications

Cypress Cove architecture at 14 nm +++.

8 cores and 16 threads at 3.5 GHz-5.1 GHz, normal and turbo mode with an active core.

Up to 5.3 GHz with one active core, or 4.8 GHz with all active cores, thanks to Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Technology.

16MB L3 cache, accessible by all cores.

125 watt TDP.

Compatible with the LGA1200 socket, and with 400 and 500 series chipsets.

Unlocked multiplier, supports overclocking.

Core i7-11700K Specifications

Cypress Cove architecture at 14 nm +++.

8 cores and 16 threads at 3.6 GHz-4.9 GHz, normal and turbo mode with an active core.

No Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Technology. Up to 5 GHz with an active core thanks to turbo 3.0 mode.

16MB L3 cache, accessible by all cores.

125 watt TDP.

Compatible with the LGA1200 socket, and with 400 and 500 series chipsets.

Unlocked multiplier, supports overclocking.

Core i7-11700K Specifications

Cypress Cove architecture at 14 nm +++.

6 cores and 12 threads at 3.9 GHz-4.9 GHz, normal and turbo mode with an active core.

No Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Technology.

12MB L3 cache, accessible by all cores.

125 watt TDP.

Compatible with the LGA1200 socket, and with 400 and 500 series chipsets.

Unlocked multiplier, supports overclocking.

In the attached table that you will find just above these lines you can see a complete breakdown with the specifications of the entire Core 11 processor family for desktop that Intel plans to launch.

The Core i9-11900K will be the top of the range model, although as we see the only differences it will have compared to the Core i7 11 series will be given by the working frequencies, which means that, in the end, it is probably more interesting to buy a Core i7-11700K and overclock it, rather than go for a Core i9-11900K.

If all goes according to plan, the launch of the new Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will take place sometime in the first quarter of this year. We don’t have an exact date yet, but seeing how concrete the most recent leaks are, and that they come from official sources, it is likely that they will arrive between the middle and the end of February.