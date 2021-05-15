Choose one notebook or build a Pc in Argentina in 2021 it can be a nightmare. The process begins with a search on a popular ecommerce site. It continues with a comparison of processors in the best known chains. And you can end up with Instagram pages from specialized sites.

After comparing, the doubts are bigger. ¿How can a computer cost 40, 100, 250 or even more than 500 thousand pesos?

The explanation is a bit complex but an answer can be tried: today’s computers have many different components and each one of them affects the final price.

A notebook or PC has a motherboard where all its parts are inserted: disks, RAM, video card and processor.

And here we enter the terrain that, definitely, greatly changes the final price of a team: the CPU, a market that is monopolized by Intel and AMD.

It happens that both companies have a series of names that, if it is not the subject, do nothing but confuse.

To get an idea, one of the cheapest may cost less than 10 thousand pesos. And, the most expensive of mass consumption, can arrive to almost 90 thousand.

These abysmal price differences respond to the fact that They are designed for different needs.

Clarion chatted with Intel and AMD to understand each segment. And, above all, to know not to overpay for something that is not going to be used to its fullest capacities.

Step 1: what is a CPU

What does a CPU do in a PC or notebook. Photo Shutterstock

The first thing to understand is what the CPU does and why it is so important. It is always said that it is brain” from a computer.

“The acronym CPU stands for Central Processing Unit (Central Processing Unit for its acronym in English). What it does is process and execute all device instructions. These instructions are like a series of steps to be able to execute a task ”, explains Pablo Ance, trainer of technologies of AMD.

Over time, the CPU was gaining functions, in fact: “Today it is called System on a chip (SoC) because it has different functional blocks: controllers artificial intelligence, accelerators Audio, more cores, controllers graphics, and output drivers such as HDMI or USB ”, Ezequiel Bartelemi, technical marketing engineer at Intel, explains to Clarín.

With all these functions it is a little more understandable why it is said to be the brain: it processes an immense amount of information.

Step 2: what are the cores, threads and frequency

Cores and threads are the main parameters that change prices. Photo: Shutterstock

Currently an important parameter is the number of cores (cores) that a processor has.

The more cores, more simultaneous tasks you can perform. Until 2005, processors had just one core.

Back then, both AMD and Intel developed their first processors “Dual Core”, that is, CPUs that had two cores to be able to work with more processes at the same time.

The main thing is that the applications that are used day to day really use those cores so that the technology available on the PC is taken full advantage of. Ezequiel Bartelemi Technical Marketing Engineer at Intel

This is because the processors work in a serial: they execute a process or instruction and, when finished, go to the next one.

By having more cores, the processors can perform more tasks at the same time, and this results in faster computers. The question is: is it always necessary to have many cores to perform simultaneous tasks? Not necessarily.

“At this point it is important to talk about smart multitasking. The main thing is that the applications that are used day to day really use those cores so that the technology available on the PC is taken full advantage of. In equipment where productivity applications such as Power Point, Word and Excel; the important thing is not the number of cores but the frequency ”, explains the Intel specialist.

“Productivity” is associated with basic tasks such as school, without very demanding schedules. Photo Bloomberg

To further complicate the matter, the processors they have in addition to cores, “threads”: “Between one instruction and the other there are gaps, periods of non-execution, either due to lack of data or due to IPC issues (instructions per cycle). So by adding a via or thread to the kernel, this allows take better advantage of those dead times of no operations, with tasks that correspond to another thread ”, complements that of AMD.

Finally, the frequency: “The clock It is the frequency, the one that sets the pace or speed at which a processor works. And it is important because the higher that rate, that operating frequency, the higher the performance, ”explains Ance. The higher the clock frequency, the shorter the cycle times and the faster the applications run.

It is common to see a “turbo” frequency in the specifications: “The processors work in base frequency when they are not being demanded by any application. When we start one, the frequency goes up to the so-called turbo frequency, therefore the frequency is intelligently arranged according to the workload available. In the case of laptops, this is achieved by balancing the battery so that it does not consume more energy than necessary ”, the Intel expert explains to Clarín.

Between one instruction and the other there are gaps, periods of non-execution. Threads are added to take advantage of those downtime. Pablo Ance AMD Technologies Trainer

Intel Core, Pentium and AMD Ryzen and Athlon: what is each processor for and which one to buy

Zoom and homework: Celeron, Pentium and Athlon. Photo Martín Bonetto.

We get to the important part: which one to buy. This greatly changes the final price of the computer, be it PC or laptop.

Both Intel and AMD have their processors designed for “productivity”: this is the way to call your CPU “input”. In other words, the cheapest.

Everything that is Intel Pentium or Celeron; o AMD Athlon will be fine for basic tasks and preferably very little multitasking. If we open Zoom, we will not overload with many more tasks than a word processor, an Excel file or a basic internet browsing. They are ideal for school assignments (in fact, the netbooks of the Plan Juana Manso have this type of processors).

Now, when we get into processors with more cores, the entry range is number 3: Core i3 or Ryzen 3. Here you can also include office, school or even play games with light requirements or very high quality graphics. short.

For more demanding work tasks, it is convenient to make the leap to 6-core processors onwards. Photo Martín Bonetto

The next segment is one of the most popular: Core i5 and Ryzen 5, with 6 cores. Here we are already in a segment that points to a heavier workload and to be able to play, not with the highest resolutions, but at a respectable quality.

Taking a further leap in cores, the Core i7 segment moves on 8 cores that are necessary for rendering work and, at the gamer level, for streaming (because playing and transmitting at the same time is something that demands a lot of processing power ).

The last step, i9 and Ryzen 9 has 8 cores in the case of Intel and 12 in the case of AMD. It is dedicated for professional level audio and video editing, game design, rendering, modeling and, at the gamer level, for those who want to have the latest regardless of their use: no game today uses that many cores.

For gamers, from i5 and Ryzen 5 onwards. Photo Lucia Merle

Each processor also has its series or generation. While Intel is on the 11th of their own, AMD is going for the third generation of their Ryzen (Zen 3). The newer the generation, the more expensive they are, because they are more developed technologies.

With these differences in mind, it is best to ask yourself what the PC or laptop will be used for and, based on this, decide how much to spend.

The best thing to do is never buy more than what you are going to use and save what you can for some other component such as the video card, but that is the subject of another analysis.

