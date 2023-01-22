At the gates of the premiere of chapter 2 of “The last of us”, a new Google curiosity has been revealed regarding the new HBO Max series. If we type the words “The last of us HBO” in the search engine, something strange related to the Cordyceps fungus – the same thing that triggers the infection in the story – happens in our browser, whether we are on mobile or desktop devices. What is this detail that fans of the show and the video game have noticed?

Be careful what you search for on the internet

In the series we see how a global infection generated by the contagion of the fungus called Cordyceps transforms human beings into a kind of violent zombie.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in “The last of us”, the HBO Max series that adapts the popular infected video game in a post-apocalyptic world. Photo: Composition LR/HBO Max

Well, the same thing happens in our google explorer if we are looking for the following combination of words: “The last of us hbo” .

When typing them, you will notice that a mushroom icon will appear at the bottom of the screen. If we click on it, immediately, the browser will be infected by Cordyceps .

Browser infected by Cordyceps fungus. Photo: @TheLastOfUsES/Twitter

The effect can be removed by pressing the “X” that appears on the left side of the mushroom and only works in the Google search engine.

How many episodes does “The last of us” have?

“The last of us”, the new HBO Max series based on the Naughty Dog video game, will have a total of 9 episodes which will have the following release date and duration: