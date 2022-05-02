As has happened with previous major electoral reforms, the proposal by President López Obrador and his Morena party to rebuild the electoral office responds to the circumstances that led the National Electoral Institute to become a dam against democratic behavior in society.

The management of Lorenzo Córdova Vianello as president advisor of the INE in the electoral reform of 2014 promoted by the Pact for Mexico was distorted by turning the organization into an authoritarian instance of unilateral definition of electoral democracy and assuming the battle flag against the alleged populism President López Obrador and his party.

The functions of the INE exceeded its powers of electoral organization and contribution to democracy with its refusal to install more than 150,000 voting booths for the recall vote and only make 50,000 work, thus limiting the central objective of the law of consultation because it reduced the spaces for citizen participation to make the minimum goal of 40 million voters impossible. Instead of promoting participatory democracy, the INE of Córdoba Vianello limited it because it did not agree with the consultation model; that is, the president counselor used the Institute to impose his reductionist, authoritarian and limited approach on the involvement of society in public decisions.

The INE of Córdova Vianello was the product of the PRI-PAN agreement within the Pact for Mexico of President Peña Nieto, with the limited signature of the PRD of Los Chuchos and the opposition of the PRD current of López Obrador who repudiated the entire package of reforms of 2012 -2014. In this scenario, President Peña Nieto authorized Córdoba Vianello to remain at the head of the INE despite having violated the discrimination law due to the ridicule he made in his capacity as president counselor of the Institute against indigenous communities, making irony the way of speaking about him. .

The days of the INE of the Pact for Mexico were numbered because the reorganization of the IFE and its conversion into the INE had obeyed the interests and alliances of Peña Nieto’s PRI with the PAN. Córdoba Vianello’s management in the current six-year term has been marked by his direct confrontation with Morena’s practices of participatory democracy and he has not tired of labeling them as populist, despite the fact that Mexican political science -especially the thesis of Arnaldo Córdova, father of the president counselor, in his essay The Ideology of the Mexican Revolution of 1973– had established the argument that the regime of the Mexican Revolution and the PRI was typically populist in configuration.

The problem in the political confrontation against populism led Córdoba Vianello to transform the INE more into an opposition party than into an instance of very precise objectives for the functions of the INE determined by the general law of electoral institutions and procedures in force where it specifies clearly two goals of the Institute with respect to democracy: to contribute to the development of democratic life and to assist in civic dissemination and democratic culture, without specifically recognizing that the INE should be the Ministry of Democracy or the body exclusively in charge of its operation.

Strictly speaking, the function of the INE is reduced to supervising the party system, integrating the electoral register, guaranteeing citizens the exercise of the right to vote, installing polling stations, counting votes, and nothing else. However, Córdova Vianello turned the INE into a virtual prosecutor’s office to monitor his own appreciation of procedural and representative democracy, while the majority party defined in legal terms and in the legislative institutional space a law to privilege participatory democracy. The president councilor’s refusal to accept that democracy is decided and functions in the space of representing popular sovereignty turned the Institute into an obstacle to democracy, as was clearly seen in the INE’s refusal and manipulation of putting into practice without restrictions the realization of the recall consultation.

In this sense, the electoral reform initiative of López Obrador-Morena would seek an Institute dedicated exclusively to organizing elections and not participating in the ideological political debate of partisan forces. After the manipulation to prevent the revocation consultation approved by Congress, the INE of Córdoba Vianello finished its cycle.

