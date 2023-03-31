Mexico. Closing this Thursday’s session, and saying goodbye, the president counselor of the National Electoral Institute, Lorenzo Cordova Vianelloexpressed: “long life to the INE and to Mexican democracy”.

Immediately, all the attendees applauded for several minutes, the counselors of the INE outgoing, publishes Excelsior.

In a broken voice, Córdova Vianello, 51, thanked Edmund James be his “right hand”.

The still president advisor of the INE stressed that 74 percent of the people in Mexico have confidence in the INEThis allows the directors and the outgoing secretary to leave satisfied with their work.

“We will always be INE people, because INE is tattooed on our hearts”, said the counselor for her part Adriana Favelain the last session of the General Council attended by the outgoing directors.

It was expected that in the early hours of this Friday, March 31, the Chamber of Deputies appoint or insulate the new directors.

Given this, the outgoing directors decided to bring forward the farewell, which was scheduled for April 3.

The counselor Adriana Favela He stressed that the INE is the patrimony of Mexican society, that is why “we are all INE”.

Behind Favela, and also with a broken voice, the counselor Cyrus Murayama He stated that “I am leaving, I know, with the acid reproach of the government, but with the warm affection of the workers and the workers of the INE, (but) the opposite, looking good with power, but bad with those who make the elections with professionalism, it would have been a dishonor for me,” he said.

“Lorenzo Córdova, co-worker, friend of life, comrade in the cause: Mission Accomplished, we return to our academic home,” added Murayama.

Counselor José Roberto Ruiz Saldaña decided not to speak.

About Cordova

Córdova Vianello was electoral advisor of the Federal Electoral Institute from December 15, 2011 to February 7, 2014; then president of the Federal Electoral Institute from January 8, 2014 to February 4, 2014; and president of the National Electoral Institute since April 3, 2014, until today.