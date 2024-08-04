Juarez City.- A demonstration by a group of Juarez residents against the government of Nicolás Maduro caused agents from the United States Customs and Border Protection Office to close the Córdova-De las Américas international bridge for about half an hour.

Chanting “Maduro out,” “Long live Mexico,” and “Long live Venezuela,” border residents criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for supporting the Venezuelan dictatorship.

Carrying cardboard signs, a blanket and smoke in the red, yellow and blue colors of the Venezuelan flag, the border crossing residents walked from the monument to the flags to almost the hump of the international crossing, protected by the Mexican National Guard.

While some drivers shouted that “it had to be the migrants” – even though there were no Venezuelan migrants at the demonstration – other drivers said that spending half an hour in line at the bridge is not comparable to living under the Venezuelan dictatorship.

The protesters also asked border crossing residents to show solidarity with those in the city trying to cross the border.