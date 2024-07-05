The cordon sanitaire is working. It is in tatters, not all those who could be there are there and it is not at all certain that citizens will follow the orders of their party leaders when they urge them to prevent the far right from coming to power.

But this week the French left and centre withdrew more than 200 candidates from the second round of the legislative elections, which will be held this Sunday, and the campaign has changed. The idea was, with the withdrawal of candidates, to concentrate the vote on candidates from other parties with a chance of beating the favourite, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN).

At the end of the campaign, it seems that this Republican front, as the cordon sanitaire is known in France, may serve to prevent the far right from obtaining an absolute majority and forming a government. The pollsters agree: the RN will obtain between 170 and 230 deputies, far from the 289 that marks the threshold of half plus one of the total seats.

The gaps are huge and, with hundreds of simultaneous elections taking place in each district, it is difficult to predict the behaviour of voters. But there are polls, such as those by the Ipsos institute, which even indicate a virtual tie between the three blocks. The left, between 145 and 175 seats; Macron’s centre, between 118 and 148 (and if the moderate right is added, 175 to 215) and the extreme right, between 175 and 205.

Two conclusions can be drawn from conversations with the heads of other institutes in the last days of the campaign by EL PAÍS. The first is that the RN, which received the most votes in the first round with more than 10 million voters, will multiply its current number of deputies in the second round and will be, for the first time in French history, the largest parliamentary force. The second conclusion is that, for Le Pen’s party to obtain an absolute majority, there would have to be an unexpected mobilisation of RN voters, a massive disobedience by voters of parties in the Republican Front, and a significantly higher abstention rate than in the first round.

“The National Rally has made very strong progress compared to the previous legislative elections, and it is still unable to obtain an absolute majority,” summarises Jean-Daniel Lévy, managing director of Harris Interactive France. “We are currently looking at an unprecedented situation in the Fifth Republic, with 190 to 220 seats for the RN, with no political force ahead of it.” His institute gave 190 to 220 seats on Thursday for the RN, followed by 159 to 183 seats for the left, and 110 to 135 for the Macronist centre.

According to Lévy, the RN’s shortfall from the 289-seat majority is explained by the fact that, since Tuesday, there has been what he calls “a new political offer”. This “new political offer” is the Republican front.

In the first round on Sunday, three candidates qualified for the second round in more than 300 districts, having exceeded the 12.5% ​​threshold of the electorate. Triangular elections favoured the victory of the far-right candidate in each district, as they dispersed the votes against him. Dueling elections, on the other hand, concentrate the vote. Following the withdrawal of the Macronist candidates and the left-wing coalition, the number of triangular elections has been divided by three and the chances of the RN candidate winning have been reduced, provided that the voters follow the voting indications of the Republican Front on Sunday.

Anti-system versus republicans

Bernard Sananès, president of the Elabe institute, sees two sides emerging in the final phase of these elections: an anti-system front represented by the lepenistsand a republican front. Sananès is cautious about his predictions, but says: “The republican front seems to have more capacity for mobilisation than the anti-system front.” His institute gives between 200 and 230 seats to the RN, followed by between 165 and 190 seats for the left, and between 120 and 140 for the Macronist centre.

This result would be extraordinary for the RN, which won 89 seats in the 2022 legislative elections and 8 in 2017. And it would be catastrophic for Macron’s party, which has gone from having an absolute majority seven years ago to a majority of 250 seats two years ago and would now be the third largest force.

But politics is a game of expectations. And in the parliamentary chamber that the polls predict, the centre is coming out badly, but not as badly as many of its deputies feared after Macron unexpectedly dissolved the National Assembly on 9 June. And the RN, which a few days ago already saw itself with an absolute majority and in government, is now lowering its expectations, and Le Pen herself suggests the possibility of seeking a coalition government with deputies from the moderate right.

What has happened in the meantime? First, the Republican front. Second, the unforced errors in the RN campaign. One is the proposal to exclude French people with dual nationality from strategic positions in the administration. In the ears of many French people, this proposal revives the image of xenophobia that Le Pen has tried to distance herself from since she took over the reins of the party in 2011. As Lévy points out, “French society as a whole is not as critical of foreigners as is sometimes said,” and furthermore “binationality affects a significant part of the population.” It is a very French thing to have two passports, and an attack on this population can be perceived as an attack on open and universal France.

And what else has happened in recent days to make, as Sananès says, “the dynamics of the RN have been blocked”? As the campaign progressed, details of the candidates’ profiles became known, and many of them refuted Le Pen’s efforts to “de-demonise” the party.

The press and political rivals have undermined the messages and careers of dozens of these unknowns who may be sitting in the National Assembly as early as next week. The outgoing Prime Minister, Macronist Gabriel Attal, has stated that “one in three candidates of the National Rally has made sexist, racist, anti-Semitic or homophobic statements.” Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s successor and her candidate for prime minister if the RN wins an absolute majority, has defended himself by saying that these candidates are “black sheep.”

It is as if, in the final phase of the campaign, the old ghosts of the far right are returning. As if, in the last few metres, the past is catching up with them.

But it remains to be seen whether Le Pen’s party will not spring a surprise and win an absolute majority. Or whether they will come close and be able to govern in coalition. And in any case, as Jean-Daniel Lévy says, the game of expectations should not lead to confusion. “Even if the National Rally only had 180 deputies, which is a very low hypothesis, it would be a political earthquake,” he says. “Whatever the result of the vote, it can already be considered a real victory for the RN.”

