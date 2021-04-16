Betis has its focus on its fight to conquer a European place for next season, but Antonio Cordón, its sports director, is already trying to refine details of the project that should give continuity to the present next year. In it, he does not know if Aissa Mandi will be there, who ends her contract in June and still does not give a definitive answer to the Verdiblanco club about the offer she has on the table. Cordón, in an interview with the official media, left the matter up in the air: “We continue in conversations, to see where we end …”. He was more resounding with the future of Joaquín: “We already know how great a professional Joaquín is and what he means for Betis, for the dressing room, for the game, for the team … I don’t think there will be any problem for to continue with us. “

The Mandi theme has become a priority in Heliópolis. Both the club and Pellegrini are aware of the weight that the player has in the current squad and the cost that it would entail hunting for another defender this summer and the decline in the entity’s coffers. “We are in talks to see if it continues for another year and we hope to come to fruition in these talks,” Cordón said about another center-back, Víctor Ruiz, who would suppose one less thread of difficulty next summer in order to reinforce the rear. But in Heliópolis they are cautious with the next transfer market: “I think there will be few movements and those without high investments or large signings. The reality is that until another summer arrives there will be a crisis in the World football and the clubs have to tighten their belts and grow with the quarry. It does not mean that by spending money you will have a sure performance “. Those views now reign in Betis, with the quarry as the main ally of hope.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 16, 2021

Cordón did want to praise the great work carried out so far by Pellegrini at the head of the bench: “I think we have a world-class technical staff. It is run by one of the best coaches in the world and we have to boast of it.. We have to boast of having this coach, who is leading us to have a very exciting year like the one we are having. I see Pellegrini calm, excited, he knows how difficult it is to reach a difficult goal like the one we have and he transmits tranquility, he gets the most out of the squad every day. “