The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, announced this afternoon that, as of next Monday, they will be suspended For two weeks face-to-face classes, family and social gatherings, as well as other activities, given the increase in coronavirus cases.

At a press conference, together with his ministers, the president announced that the restrictions are due to “peak of the second wave of the pandemic” which generated an increase in coronavirus cases and the occupation of critical beds in the province.

As a result of the increases in positive cases of coronavirus and the occupation of critical beds, which, according to official data, reaches 78.9% of the total available.

The Minister of Health, Diego Cardozo, had already advanced that if the occupancy of critical beds reached 80% restrictive measures were to be taken in addition to those already in force up to now.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province accumulates 327,138 cases positive, with a daily average of 4,500 cases and 4,032 deaths from this pathology.

Meanwhile, to date, they are interned 2,606 people in beds of Covid-19 adult units, which represents the 78.9% of the total available in the province of Córdoba.

Of that total are 493 the people who meet mechanical ventilation, 18.9%.

With information from Télam.

AFG