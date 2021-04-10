After the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, confirmed that the provinces are empowered to negotiate the purchase of vaccines, Córdoba, Entre Ríos and Santa Fe joint efforts began to acquire doses of the drug against the coronavirus.

As they confirmed to the newspaper The voice, the three governors have already concluded the first conversation to buy items additionally and independently of those managed by the Government led by Alberto Fernández.

The province governed by Juan Schiaretti had already confirmed this Thursday through social networks that they were in talks: “Through the health authorities we have held conversations since November 2020 with vaccine producing laboratories such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Elea, in he tries to buy doses of his vaccines to be applied to the citizens of the province. “

“In all cases, the commercial representatives of the laboratories expressed their good disposition, but clarifying that, in order to comply with the commitments assumed with the nation states they would not be in a position to provide vaccines before the end of 2021“.

What’s more, Land of Fire It resumed negotiations on Thursday to purchase 50,000 Sputnik V vaccines and 50,000 Sinopharm. To do this, Governor Gustavo Melella sent notes to the Russian National Investment Fund (Russian Direct Investment Fund Rdif) with the idea of ​​”retaking a preliminary agreement.”

Tweets from the Government of Córdoba about vaccines against the coronavirus.

For his part, the official reactivated the dialogue with the Chinese embassy in Argentina, with which there had also been previous contacts, for the Sinopharm vaccines.

Contacts with different laboratories also began from the City of Buenos Aires. This was confirmed by sources of the Buenos Aires ruling party to Clarín: “We are initiating contacts with all the producers who have the vaccine“.

This Friday, the Buenos Aires chief of staff, Felipe Miguel, told the radio Network: “Knowing how difficult it is going to be, let’s try it.” “We are going to go out and make every effort to acquire vaccines,” he said.

Following Cafiero’s statements, Mendoza also campaigned to buy doses of the drug against Covid-19, as confirmed by Governor Rodolfo Suárez: “We have activated all possible contacts to do so but it is very difficult. The national government promised millions of vaccines and did not comply and now he is throwing the ball to the provinces. Anyway, we are going to try to buy them. “

Meanwhile, he denied that the acquisition of vaccines had been enabled from the beginning: “That policy seemed good to us, but in January Santiago Cafiero said that the provinces could not buy vaccinesAnyway, in December we tried it and just today they tell us that it can be done ”.

Until now, the 7,266,500 doses of different formulations that reached Argentina were acquired by the national government, which then distributes them according to population and epidemiological criteria to the provinces. Of the total, 6,489,846 doses (89.31%) were distributed to all jurisdictions in the country and 4,771,214 (65.66%) have already been applied.