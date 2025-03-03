The mayor of Córdoba, José María Bellido, reported on Monday that it will be approved in March in the Governing Board of the Municipal Urban Planning Management (GMU) a moratorium in the Central District and in the southern district of three years for housing for tourist use, to write within that period, “which will be quite lower”, the normative modification of the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU), with the end that there are no more tourist homes. In these districts, in accordance with the new regulations of the Junta de Andalucía.

Speaking to journalists, the mayor has explained that the new decree of the regional government affects on the one hand and benefits the city on the other, so that “there are many new opportunities in housing that are going to be studied with care VIVES PLANthat was already underway, they no longer have to be accommodations, but can be homes, because the new law already allows. “

In this regard, he commented that “Surely it will allow to increase buildability in VPO promotions”but “that will be seen in the next few days, because it is freshly published” the decree, although “there is a clear thing, which once again regulates tourist use homes,” he said.

Thus, he recalled that from the local government a few months ago it was announced that they drafted an ordinance, “because there was already a regulation of the Board in the month of April 2024 that opened the door to regulate the homes for tourist use”, so “a study was commissioned, of which a series of data came out that recommended that in the Central District and in the South District they would be limited”, and now they are in the process of writing the ordinance of the ordinance. before summer.

Although, he added, “with this new legislation, the Board changes the regulation they had given in April last year and redounts the regulation of tourist use homes to modifications of the General Urban Planning Plan, that is, that it is regulated not through Municipal Ordinance, but Through PGOU regulation“

Limit homes

Therefore, Bellido has asserted that “the plans to regulate are maintained regarding the same politically made of the limitation in the Centro District and in the South District; the Ordinance as such is not going to be approved, but it will be incorporated into the draft modification of the General Plan, and the law says that while these regulatory modifications of the general plan are processed, moratoriums can be established from the formulation of the modification of the plan, of up to three years in the homes. tourist “.

“As evidently the definitive approval will be delayed,” because “the ordinance had been approved in June, but a plan modification has wider deadlines, we could not go from far to June, but a period of surely more than a year”, the councilor has said that the start of the modification file of the plan to the governing board of the management of Urbanism and approves a moratorium in the central district will be Approve that formulation, the maximum that allows the legislation that has just come into force, which is three years. “

Also, he has indicated that “it is for legal certainty, because since summer it was coordinated with the Junta de Andalucía the fact that when tourist homes were already businesses, because the Board decreed, they had to meet a series of requirements that are very demanding, such as independent access and services in housing buildings blocks“, so that” only between 5% and 7% of what is presented meets that requirement, “he said.

In addition, the mayor has stressed that “The Board is already reviewing licenses that were previously granted, which is even withdrawing market licenses”with which, “although there has been a rebound in the number of applications, which have been about 300 in recent months, in the first almost one hundred responded, the number of homes that meet the requirements does not reach 7%”, so “it is already very limited to develop new homes for tourist use in general in the city as a whole,” explained the councilor.