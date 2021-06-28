In a few more minutes you will be able to know in this same link the winning numbers of the draw for the Matutina this Monday, June 28 of the Quiniela de Córdoba, as well as the letters and the remaining 19 numbers that complete the 20 positions.

The Quiniela is the most popular game of chance in Argentina and that of Córdoba is organized by the Lottery of said Argentine province.

The game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money to 1-digit, 2-digit, 3-digit or 4-digit numbers.

How many draws are there per day?

The Lottery of the Province of Córdoba carries out four Quiniela contests from Monday to Saturday (The First in the Morning, Morning, Evening and Night).

Clarification: Clarion is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist in this information. The only valid official list is the one provided by the Buenos Aires Córdoba Lottery.

