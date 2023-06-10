The occasion

—

“I tell the team to enjoy the moment, to enjoy the finish line, maybe they start underdogs, but in a one-off match anything can happen and Inter have a history that weighs heavily in these competitions” adds the Colombian, protagonist of the 2010 triumph, when Inter overcame Bayern Munich in Madrid. And if this time the Nerazzurri seem to be underdogs against battleship City, there is one more hope for Cordoba: “They get there very well, both physically and mentally and this can make the difference in the end.”