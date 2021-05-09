When Alberto Fernandez come back from his European tour there will be consumed 35 percent of his term presidential. In all that time, 521 days, the President still will not have visited Córdoba: the second most populous province in the country and the second electoral district, behind Buenos Aires.

The head of state tried. Already suspended your visit to the Mediterranean province at least four times. The last time it was due to his isolation by positive covid-19. In your environment they ensure that you will pay off that debt as soon as possible.

Córdoba was always an elusive district for Kirchnerism. There, Mauricio Macri (who visited the province more than 21 times during his tenure), got the necessary votes to be president in 2015 (70% voted for him in the ballot) and won again in 2019 with 61 percent of the votes, although Fernández made a good choice (29%). The founder of PRO, on the other hand, recently visited Santa Cruz, the cradle of Kirchnerism, in January 2019.

Alberto Fernández with Cordovan legislators from the Frente de Todos, last Thursday in Olivos.

In the last days, Fernández got fully involved in the Cordovan electoral race; a district that is also key, because elect senator. The Frente de Todos aspires to stay to retain the bench that the former delasotista occupies today Carlos Caserio, who could head the ballot again.

Fernández received last Thursday in Olivos all the representatives of Córdoba in Congress. In addition to Caserio, there were the Kirchnerist deputies Gabriela Estévez and Pablo Carro and Eduardo Fernández. The content of the meeting was kept strictly confidential, with the exception of the signs of support and criticism of the Judiciary that the legislators raised.

In the Frente de Todos they are enthusiastic about a good performance in Córdoba. They do not hide that both the President and the Vice President have a very high negative image in the province. In the surveys they handle, they point out that the president conserves 37 positive and 60 negative image pointsBut they maintain that among the former there are more than 17 percent who highly value the head of state. Cristina KirchnerFor its part, it has 30 positive image points against 70 percent negative. They also highlight that in the first group there are 15 percent of hard voters of Kirchnerism.

With that panorama they aspire to a polarized election already postpone the chances of the provincial force of the governor We do for Córdoba, as happened in 2019. Schiaretti, who no longer hides his desire to play hard in 2023, pushes two women to head the ballots of senators and deputies, Alejandra Vigo and Natalia de la Sota. Together for Change could nominate the former Minister of Tourism Gustavo Santos.

In the national ruling party, they consider that the legislative elections will be a plebiscite of the management. “If something united Peronism it was the dislike for Macri”Said a Cordovan leader from the Frente de Todos. In this context and, especially in a legislative election, they bet that the “Cordoba“Lose strength. “To vote an anti-Kirchnerist option, they have the original option, which is macrismo,” say the Cordovan leaders.

Despite what they reported to the Ministry of the Interior a few months ago, the relationship between the head of state and the cordovan governor is icy. In the Government they emphasize that they do not fear escraches or attacks on the President, such as those suffered in Lago Puelo, Chubut. “We are not that weak,” they insist.

The President not only became internalized in the last days in the electoral assembly of Córdoba. He also held meetings with the governors of two other central provinces, where the ruling party lost in the presidential election: a Gustavo Bordet, from Entre Ríos, already Omar perotti, of Santa Fe. The two provincial leaders suffered in recent days the social bad mood due to the suspension of classes in localities of their districts. In the Casa Rosada they are betting to grow in the main urban centers of the country, which concentrates the majority of voters of Together for Change.

Look also

