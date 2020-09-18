The second wave of infections is hitting Córdoba hard. According to the latest data provided this Friday by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, the province has broken its own record of daily cases after adding 339 infections in the last 24 hours. In total, there are 4,189 confirmed positives so far in the pandemic. As for the deceased, on the last day there have been two more deaths, for a total of 135 deaths.

The last seven days have been fateful in Córdoba. There have been 656 cases detected, 53 people have been hospitalized, six have entered the ICU and seven more people have died from COVID-19. With the positive data, the cumulative incidence in the province stands at 612.6. As for active cases, Córdoba currently has 2,882, according to data provided by the Board.

Record of cases in Andalusia

The situation is not better in the whole of the autonomous community. Andalusia has broken another record for new infections this Friday. It has detected 1,617 cases confirmed by PCR. The rate of infections continues to rise, the volume being very high. This Thursday, 1,389 positives were already registered. With respect to the data of the previous Friday, there is also a great rebound, since on the 11th there were 1,242 new infected.

The epidemiological evolution is alarming in practically the entire territory. Malaga has added 395 new cases in 24 hours, followed by the already commented Cordova, with 339; Seville, with 289; Cadiz, with 163; Pomegranate, with 146; Almeria, with 135; Jaen, with 118; and Huelva, with only 32 new positives. The Huelva province is the one that for the moment best weathers the second wave of infections that Spain and therefore Andalusia are suffering.

In the Andalusian community there have been in the last week 5,403 new infections diagnosed by PCR, with 412 hospitalizations, 28 people admitted and 63 deaths in the last seven days.

The Board does not rule out confinements

Faced with such a situation, the regional government did not rule out this Thursday decreeing the selective confinement of a municipality due to the uncontrolled advance of infections. The regional president, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, indicated that the Technical-Scientific Committee is studying this possibility and assured that this decision cannot be “political”, but must be made by experts and epidemiologists.

“It has to be a balanced, assessed and measured decision,” he added, because the decision to confine a municipality has great social and economic consequences. The confinement measure It would not be the first measure that Andalusia would take to stop the advance of the coronavirus in Andalusia. Two weeks ago they were already announced restrictions on celebrations, beaches and residences to stop contagions in the community, which according to the data are still out of control.