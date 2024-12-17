LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Tuesday December 17

They will measure their strength in the Nuevo Arcángel Municipal Stadium

Córdoba CF and Eibar

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 19 of the championship.

Córdoba CF comes into the match having faced Eibar and Tenerife while Eibar played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Córdoba CF and Huesca. After the match against Eibar, Córdoba CF will play against Real Oviedo and Almería. For its part, Eibar will play against Granada and Eldense.

Cordoba CF – Eibar

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Municipal Nuevo Arcángel stadium, Córdoba CF occupies the position number 18 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 21 points, while

Eibar occupies the position number 11 of the table with 27 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Córdoba CF has a balance of 23

goals in favor

and 30

goals against which have meant 5 games won, 6 tied and 8 lost. Eibar comes into the match having scored 18 goals and conceded 19, which has translated into 8 games won, 3 drawn and 8 lost.

So far in the championship, Córdoba CF has achieved 5 wins, 4 draws and 0 losses at home, while Eibar has achieved 1 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses as a visitor.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Córdoba CF and Eibar today

The match between Córdoba CF and Eibar corresponding to the day Day 19 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Tuesday, December 17, at the Municipal Nuevo Arcángel. The game will start at 9:15 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion 2, GolStadium Premium.

Check here the rest of the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the Córdoba CF schedule, the Eibar schedule and the LaLiga Hypermotion statistics. You can also check the LaLiga Hypermotion classification.