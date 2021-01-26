The ATP 250 of Córdoba, the tournament that will open the South American tour on brick dust, confirmed its list of participants on Tuesday, with Argentine Diego Schwartzman as the top favorite.

The tournament, organized by Torneos and Octagon together with the Government of the Province of Córdoba, It will take place from February 20 to 28 at the Sports Center of the Mario Alberto Kempes Complex. The porteño Small Schwartzman, number 9 of the ATP ranking and finalist in the last season, he will seek the first title in our country.

The Cordovan Juan Ignacio Londero (81 °), champion of the inaugural edition, was another of the Argentines who confirmed their presence as well as Guido Pella (44 °), fourth seeded and runner-up in 2018; Federico Delbonis (77 °) and Federico Coria (91 °).

The French Benoit Paire, world number 28 and winner of three ATP titles on brick dust, he will start as the second seed in the Cordoba tournament. Another foreigner who will appear for the first time in the contest will be the talented Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (42nd), who was world No. 1 at the junior level in 2016 and became the Kitzbuhel ATP champion in 2020.

“We are very happy with the players who will come to the third edition of the Córdoba Open, it will be a very competitive team with multiple players who guarantee a high level of tennis”, considered Mariano Ink, Director of the Córdoba Open, who also highlighted the presence of Schwartzman, semi-finalist at Roland Garros 2020.

“It is a luxury that Diego, in his current Top 10 condition, leads the tournament, as well as the rest of the Argentine tennis players who will be participating”, he assured.

All the players registered for the third edition of the Córdoba Open are among the 100 best in the world in the ATP ranking. In the coming days, the three guests for the main draw will be confirmed, as well as the tennis players who will participate in the classification that will define the four remaining participants.

The complete list for the Córdoba Open 2021:

9. Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

28. Benoit Paire (France)

42. Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia)

44. Guido Pella (Argentina)

46. ​​Albert Ramos-Viñolas (Spain)

56. Laslo Djere (Serbia)

59. Pablo Andújar (Spain)

68. Dominik Koepfer (Germany)

70. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay)

76. Salvatore Caruso (Italy)

77. Federico Delbonis (Argentina)

79. Marco Cecchinato (Italy)

81. Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina)

83. Thiago Monteiro (Brazil)

87. Pedro Martínez (Spain)

91. Federico Coria (Argentina)

92. Joao Sousa (Portugal)

95. Gianluca Mager (Italy)

97. Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain)