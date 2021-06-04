In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus that affects Argentina, Córdoba registered this Thursday the higher number of daily infected since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,145, while the health situation is delicate and the occupation of intensive care beds is 96 percent.

In that context, Martin Isa, head of intensive therapy at the Sud Regional Clinic, located in Río Cuarto, warned about the saturation in the capacity of the hospital center and expressed concern for the many patients “young people and athletes” who need medical attention.

“We are surprised that there are many very young people, athletes without previous pathologies and with prolonged, serious intensive care hospitalizations and with mechanical ventilation”, He counted in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.

And he added: “The situation for several weeks is extremely critical, very delicate. We are working with a 100% occupancy of the intensive therapy beds and also of the beds of common hospitalization “.

On the other hand, he stressed that they managed to “lower the incidence of mortality” compared to the first wave. According to statistics in recent weeks, the average number of deaths fell by almost 20 percent.

Although he appreciated that all medical personnel are vaccinated and that none of them got sick during this second wave, they warned that they are “working with the right thing” and that fatigue is beginning to take its toll.

Finally, he stressed that the rate of vaccination in the province intensified in recent days, while referring to compliance with the protocols in society: “It is difficult to enforce the restrictive measures. We are going through a very serious situation but it is understand that the economic question weighs a lot”.

Faced with the vertiginous increase in infections in Córdoba, the Government headed by Juan Schiaretti decided to implement a new restriction scheme, more severe and comprehensive than the current ones.

Meanwhile, the province, which had a record of infected this Thursday, accumulates 327,171 cases and 4,023 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

DB