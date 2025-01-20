A young man from Alcaudete died this Sunday night as a result of a traffic accident on the A-333, on the border of the province of Cordova with that of Jaén.

The first information suggests that it was a head-on collision between two cars, and in the event there are at least four more injuries of varying degrees, who have been transferred to the Infanta Margarita Hospital in Goat.

The car in which the deceased was traveling has collided with another in which, according to the sources consulted by this newspaper, a couple from Lucena was traveling.