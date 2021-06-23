A group of self-convened parents, students and teachers from Córdoba continues to claim that education is declared an “essential” activity and that the face-to-face classes return. They state that it is a priority that children and adolescents can return to school before the end of the school year that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the fact that the provincial government only authorized the face-to-face return to classes in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants, they presented two appeals for protection at the weekend, with the aim of compelling, through the courts, that Córdoba reopen all the schools.

Silvina Talamoni, a member of this group, told Clarion that the situation in that province “is very serious” and highlighted: “Last Friday, towns with more than 30,000 inhabitants were extended two more weeks virtual classes, at the three teaching levels. “Thus, these jurisdictions would serve a month without attendance.

The reason given by Talamoni for opening the schools is the following: “The Union of Educators of the Province of Córdoba (Uepc) has 75 percent of their teachers vaccinated. In addition, we already know that there are numerous national and international studies that explain that schools are not the focus of massive contagion. The reality indicates that infections in children have not occurred within the school. In fact, less than 5 percent of the bubbles have been isolated. But even so, the schools are still closed, mainly due to pressure from the unions. “

The group of self-summoned parents is not unaware of the existence of the virus and understands that the province of Córdoba is going through a critical situation: however, they explained that the “corresponding protocols” can be applied so that children can resume face-to-face classes.

They ask that education be declared essential activity. Along these lines, the parents pointed out that according to reports from the Argentine Society of Pediatrics it is possible to return to the classroom safely if it is implemented in a phased manner and with strict health protocols.

As they explained, many schools already have protocols authorized by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), but “as they maintain that it is not an essential activity, do not enable face-to-face classes”.

Talamoni stressed that many of those who make up the group are teachers and health system personnel, therefore they are not unaware of “the critical epidemiological situation; however, in many countries of the world education was declared essential and they returned to the classroom during the pandemic ”.

