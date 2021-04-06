The news caused a commotion in the Children’s Hospital of the city of Córdoba. An eight-month-old baby was admitted this Tuesday with a fork embedded in the skull, for which he had to be operated on urgently. His 18-year-old older brother was detained.

The minor was taken by his mother to the dispensary in the Ferrer neighborhood of the Cordovan capital on the morning of this Tuesday. But, given the gravity of your situation, should have been transferred by ambulance to Children’s Hospital.

In statements to the channel The twelveJuan Ledesma, director of that health center, said that the operation was successful and gave details of the situation.

“Fortunately [el tenedor] did not touch noble areas, came in very good general condition upon admission, “said the specialist, who confirmed that the baby is currently in critical condition in the intensive care room.” We must continue to monitor the evolution of a critical patient, due to the characteristics of the incident and the neurosurgery that happened, “said the doctor.

“We hope you have an excellent evolution”said Ledesma, who said he did not know how the object ended up on the boy’s head. The forensic experts and the Justice are currently working to determine the circumstances of the event.

However, police sources revealed to The voice of the interior that because of the aggression a baby’s brother was arrested. Apparently, the young man threw the utensil during an argument with his mother, and the cutlery ended up stuck in the baby’s left temporoparietal area.

The striking fact is thatThe young man had been released from jail this Tuesday, for which he was arrested again in a few hours.

LGP